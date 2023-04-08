One young lady was eager to show off her lovely, well-organised, one-roomed space in a post on social media

The lovely woman posted snaps of her kitchenette, bedroom area, and more, garnering praise and scrutiny from peeps

While some netizens complimented her place, others were quick to offer advice, especially regarding the use of space

A lovely young lady shared images of her space on social media, displaying her kitchen area, bedroom, and more.

Toiny Ndinelago has a neat, lovely looking place. Image: Toiny Ndinelago.

The hun shared the pics in an interactive Facebook group where many peeps show off their big and smaller spaces and ask for advice on how their respective areas can be improved.

Toiny Ndinelago even had room for a neat shoe stand and television. She captioned her post:

“First time posting, any corrections?”

Here is a pic from the post:

Netizens react to young lady’s one-roomed home

Some people loved the space, while others offered helpful improvement tips:

Abovefem said:

“The oven on top of a refrigerator poses a serious danger. Find a small rack and put it on there, closer to the cable connectivity for better accessibility.”

Nelly MakaSyanda Motha added, commenting on the image rotation:

“Very neat and clean, but the bedding is upside-down.”

LadyGugu Sithembile Masondo kindly complimented:

“Love this! Keep up the amazing work.”

Lethu Sthanda expressed concern about the microwave’s location:

“Very nice dear, but please move the microwave from there, it may damage the fridge.”

Annikie Tseta Khathutshelo Mikosi asked:

“Where did you get the shoe rack?”

Ackillet Ndiweni admired her crib:

“Love it! No correction is needed here, dear.”

