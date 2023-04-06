A young lady asked the internet to comment on what they thought about her newly decorated space

The colour blue was the choice for the walls, giving the rest of the decorations a calming look

People were impressed by how neat and cosy the newly decorated crib looked, even though the many patterns made the room appear too busy

Sethabile Mamba shows off the decorated room and kitchen. Sethabile Mamba/Facebook

Sethabile Mamba has gained much attention after posting Facebook photos of her room and kitchen. The student asked peeps to share their opinion on the new look and if they had suggestions for freeing up more space in her relatively small home.

Mamba shared the images on the group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen and has gained over 300 comments in one day.

She said:

"A student. The room is too small for additions but corrections are allowed."

Here are some of the pictures:

Sethabile Mamba showcases an entertainment section which features everything in one corner. Sethabile Mamba/Facebook

Sethabile Mamba showcases the kitchen, which features everything in one corner. Sethabile Mamba/Facebook

Sethabile Mamba uses French Vanilla flavour for the scent in the room. Sethabile Mamba/Facebook

Netizens weigh in on impressive designs by student

People in the Facebook group were more than happy to share their opinions. While some appreciated the attention to detail, others felt the room was too busy. Peeps asked her to cool down on the patterns and some minimalistic pieces.

Here are some of the comments:

Cee Jay said:

"Looks beautiful. I won't lie, it makes me sbwl to be invited for a sleepover."

Xihluke Colette Malatji commented:

"Your room is so neat, clean and organised, lovey. Wow, keep it up. I love you, yezwa."

Honestly, Joy Mohale said:

"Beautiful. Where did you buy your portrait?"

Mado Doreen Mthembu commented:

"Very nice and neat, no correction needed. Everything is perfect."

Nonjabulo KamaNgidi Khanyile said:

"The place even smells fresh just by looking at it. It's lovely, sis."

Hlazi MaZitha commented:

"Am I the only one who feels like the thrower or sheet ephezulu should be removed or put a plain one? Please don't insult, lami ngyafunda."

