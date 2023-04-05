Young Man Shows Off His Room With Amazing Interior, Installs AC, Hangs TV, Video Captures Fine Bedframe
- A video of a man's room got people praising his high sense of interior decor as he arranged his things well
- The man made sure that his TV was opposite his bedframe so that he can have a good view while in bed
- Many people in his comment section were in awe as a person asked what he would do if his landlord gave him a quit notice
A young man, @linkstar11, has made a video of his cool room and how he invested much into his interior decor to make it a cosy place.
His bed was well laid, with frames decorating a part of his walls. Opposite his bed was a media console that had his TV and other electronics.
Cool interior decor
In front of his TV is a ring light for shooting TikTok videos. At a side is a two-seater couch. The twinkling lighting affixed to his shelf gave the place a good ambience.
Beside the couch is a fridge. There is an air-conditioner in his room. He also has a bed lamp.
Watch the video below:
The video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 26,000 likes. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:
@kwami Dee said:
"Abeg if ur Ac dey need servicing don't look way forward to anyone just me up mke i come serve you."
@BIG BABAY said:
"Nice room."
@Wigs Empire said:
"Really nice."
@Ohynmaah Cuteline said:
"Simple and nice room."
@Elishiah baebea said:
"Just give me one of those phones."
@To_lu_lo_pe said:
"You don’t need to go to studio again."
@FORGET EVERYBODY asked:
"What if the landlord sack you from the house?"
@user8786529598686 said:
"Congratulations you have made it in life."
@Yagas Yagas said:
"This one be decoration shop."
@Your Favorite Frame said:
"If you need more frames don’t forget to contact me."
@omalichaDivah said:
"Na man wey go furnish my room like this I dey find."
@Goddess Hands LLC said:
"I don download ur room, me and u go do competition, I will make sure I add what you don’t have."
@SETH OFORI OKYERE135 said:
"Why you dey sell light inside your room?"
@Konvict said:
"Being too good will ruin thing ... 'too much of decorations will spoil beauty'."
