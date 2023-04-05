A video of a man's room got people praising his high sense of interior decor as he arranged his things well

The man made sure that his TV was opposite his bedframe so that he can have a good view while in bed

Many people in his comment section were in awe as a person asked what he would do if his landlord gave him a quit notice

A young man, @linkstar11, has made a video of his cool room and how he invested much into his interior decor to make it a cosy place.

His bed was well laid, with frames decorating a part of his walls. Opposite his bed was a media console that had his TV and other electronics.

The room had things like an AC, and a ring light among others. Photo source: @linkstar11

Source: UGC

Cool interior decor

In front of his TV is a ring light for shooting TikTok videos. At a side is a two-seater couch. The twinkling lighting affixed to his shelf gave the place a good ambience.

Beside the couch is a fridge. There is an air-conditioner in his room. He also has a bed lamp.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 26,000 likes. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@kwami Dee said:

"Abeg if ur Ac dey need servicing don't look way forward to anyone just me up mke i come serve you."

@BIG BABAY said:

"Nice room."

@Wigs Empire said:

"Really nice."

@Ohynmaah Cuteline said:

"Simple and nice room."

@Elishiah baebea said:

"Just give me one of those phones."

@To_lu_lo_pe said:

"You don’t need to go to studio again."

@FORGET EVERYBODY asked:

"What if the landlord sack you from the house?"

@user8786529598686 said:

"Congratulations you have made it in life."

@Yagas Yagas said:

"This one be decoration shop."

@Your Favorite Frame said:

"If you need more frames don’t forget to contact me."

@omalichaDivah said:

"Na man wey go furnish my room like this I dey find."

@Goddess Hands LLC said:

"I don download ur room, me and u go do competition, I will make sure I add what you don’t have."

@SETH OFORI OKYERE135 said:

"Why you dey sell light inside your room?"

@Konvict said:

"Being too good will ruin thing ... 'too much of decorations will spoil beauty'."

Man decorates room with old newspapers

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a brilliant Nigerian man showed people how he changed his room to a beautiful one using old newspapers.

Before he started redesigning the room, he showed that the apartment had a cracked wall. He said he spent N3,500 on the whole decor.

After getting newspapers for free, he used close to 8 hours in a video to paste each spread on the wall. When he was done, the outlook of the room was amazing.

Another man makes his room lovely

In similar news, a Nigerian man (@shiglitz) shared a video to show how he transformed his one room after he rented it.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, the young man filmed every part of the apartment to show how bare everything looked.

Source: Legit.ng