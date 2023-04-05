A wedding video has got many people laughing hard after a groom refused to make a confession after a pastor

Seeing that the statement "all that is mine is yours" carried a big meaning, the man switched it to what suited him

Many TikTokers who watched the man's video looked beyond the hilarity in the clip and said they did not trust the groom

A viral TikTok video shared by @djmarkgh has captured the moment a young man refused to make a confession he was instructed to during his wedding.

The man suddenly froze and smiled when the pastor asked him to tell his wife: "All that is mine is yours". Many people who sensed the man's hesitance burst into laughter.

People said that the joke is a red flag. Photo source: @djmarkgh

Man sparks laughter on his wedding day

After adjusting his attire and looking around for some seconds, the man changed the statement to: "All that is mine is ours". The TikTok video showed the crowd laughing at what the man did.

Many people who reacted to the video said as funny as the man seemed, what he did was a red flag for the relationship.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 22,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Nadia Kyeremateng said:

"Naaa it seems funny but it screams red flags."

@OhTerriTerri Terri said:

"I know it probably was a joke but sometimes the truth is hidden in a joke."

@Sylvia:

"I don't trust this man."

@Vivian said:

"Nahhhhhhh. The way I would have said “I’m coming” and walked away."

@Abena Dubai said:

"He remembered his phone can’t be hers."

@Judenwanyanwu said:

"Intelligent guy, he believes in his words."

@Queen Afiadell said:

"Right then there norrrr I walk away…"

@Penny said:

"I think he has a sense of humor."

@Naomi said:

"Yeah I would not b laughing!!!!!"

@Josico02 said:

"All that is mine is ours sounds right though."

@fhulu_tshisa said:

"It makes no sense, I don't think the pastor understands the meaning of that statement!"

@CBC_Billion said:

"Bro it’s hard to accept it… especially if you have toiled in life very very very hard."

@Survival Gh said:

"He is very intelligent, he can't say what he cannot do."

@Murphy Baidoo said:

"I swear if it was me i will tell the pastor to skip that part."

