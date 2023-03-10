A creative Nigerian man showed people how to be economical when redesigning their room's walls

The young man spent about R130 to get gum and got old newspapers for free to carry out the interior decoration

Many people were wowed by how much the room changed after he was done with it, as some said they could read the newspapers' headlines

A brilliant Nigerian man showed people how he changed his room to a beautiful one using old newspapers.

Before he started redesigning the room, he showed that the apartment had a cracked wall. He said he spent about R130 on the whole decor.

Some people asked him if the papers would last on the wall. Photo source: @_justlookgood

Source: UGC

Newspapers as interior decor materials

After getting newspapers for free, he used close to 8 hours to paste each spread on the wall. When he was done, the outlook of the room was amazing.

Many people in his comment section said he deserved more praise for turning the room around with little money.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments and more than 14,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Sandra said:

"Why is this not viral cause u try die cause I can't I too lazy."

Lilian ifunaya said:

"If I did this.. I’d eventually read every paper on that wall."

He replied:

"Funny how I’ve not read a single one."

phavour222 said:

"Won’t it get cold and start tearing off since it paper but this cute."

De Frydays said:

"The only problem with this beauty. It doesn’t last long."

Cassandra asked:

"I’m so doing this….what kind of gum did you use."

Idazstan said:

"This is very creative."

Amala said:

"Na my baby brothers go tear am, I dey wait make them wise up."

Source: Legit.ng