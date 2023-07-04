A Jaw-dropping house in beautiful Cape Town which cost hundreds of millions of rand, floored Netizens with its beauty and price tag

The house looked like it dropped from heaven, and South Africans could not stomach how much it cost

One commentator even thought that the surrounding view was part of the price

The price tag of a Cape Town-based house has netizens thinking that the surrounding waters and mountain form part of the price. Image: Inside Creative House/ @forex.genie

A breathtaking home in the coastal city of Cape Town worth a jaw-dropping R200 million went viral and sent South Africans' heads spinning!

With a stunning oceanside view, the house looks stately and super expensive, with TikTokkers saying that the view of Mother Nature must be included in the price.

TikTokkers' jaws drop over expensive house

@forex.genie posted the magnificent marvel of a mansion and captioned it:

"You won't believe what R200 million gets you in Cape Town."

The video of the luxurious crib starts with a view of a glass-panelled walk overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

Waves gently crash against the shoreline, and the evening sun glistens over the majestic house based in Cape Town.

The video then shows the outside yard with the sun artistically striking the house.

Cape Town is among the most luxurious places to live in, according to Africa.com, and netizens agree that the price is out of this world.

Watch the video here:

South Africans joke about house add-ons

Some netizens think the rest of the view, including the ocean, must be included in such a house.

Bashful could not believe how much it cost.

"R200 million? The mountain surely must be included!"

Jayjay joked that that amount of money could cop a country.

"With that money, you can buy Lesotho."

Jason P.S. expressed that not even Iron Man has the budget for this house.

"For R200 million, you feel like Stark with no money left for utilities."

Poppy complained that the post was too casual with the price of the house.

"Why are you saying R200 million like we just casually have it in our bank accounts for rainy days? We cry with the clouds on rainy days. I have R11 on me right now."

I Slurp my own Seed cried that such a price should come with the Atlantic itself.

"I better get that ocean with that price."

