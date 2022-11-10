The most expensive house in South Africa is set to be sold for a mind-boggling R230 million and will be in Cape Town

The house hasn't been constructed as yet but will come with many bells and whistles, such as a four-bedroom villa-style living space

Peeps were surprised by the eye-watering price but cracked jokes about political corruption instead

CAPE TOWN- South Africa's most expensive house is expected to cost an eye-watering R230 million.

Mzansi's soon-to-be most expensive house will cost R230 million, and peeps weren't too impressed. Image: Remaxliving

According to Business Insider, the house will only be built once someone signs the deal on the massive property. The luxurious crib will include a four-bedroom villa-style living space and will also have a separate three-bedroom penthouse that could be purchased together.

The house that will only be done by 2024 will be based in the super lavish Clifton area in Cape Town. The massive property will have a lovely view of Table Mountain National Park and Camps Bay.

One of the many fancy features of the penthouse section is the stunning infinity pool. The villa side will have its own private garden and an oversized pool, showing how varied the sprawling property, sold by Remaxliving, is.

Both will be decked out with amazing bedrooms and features you'd find in most houses. Mzansi peeps weren't too impressed with the house and commented under the Business Insiders Facebook post about the politicians who would buy it. See the responses below:

Linda Dumont asked:

"Why would you put in a concrete boundary wall with that view should have been an infinity pool? Strange."

Selby Zuma said:

"That's actually very cheap for the rich white oligarchs who own and control South Africa."

Kay Dila commented:

"These are the things owned by people who really captured the state, not the Zuptas."

Ndzalama Ya Rixaka mentioned:

"R230 million house for Just 7 bedrooms C'MON ✋✋"

Albie Meyer posted:

"You have it wrong. The most expensive house in SA is Zumpie's homestead. Over R250m was spent a few years back already."

Carl Taylor shared:

"An ANC cadre will buy it with no problem."

Dineo Selepe said:

"Still cheaper than Zuma's house."

