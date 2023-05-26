A picture of a big house built in the countryside went viral on Twitter as people wear amazed by how much it cost to build

The picture showed just how big the house built in the Eastern Cape was, and people were in awe

Online peeps were fascinated, and many had serious doubts that the house cost more than a million

A picture of a big house on Twitter had many South Africans up in arms. The home in the Eastern Cape was all the rave.

A huge home in the Eastern Cape built in the rural left many people amazed. Image: KasiEconomy

A YouTuber recorded the process of building the home, and it came out stunning. The post of the mansion got over 8 000 likes and over 7000k views.

Youtuber creator's house goes Twitter viral

A post by @KasiEconomy shows a big house built on a hill in the rurals. The house was built by @mamadeebuildsahouse on Youtube, who showed the whole process. See the post below:

Twitter users argue about price of mansion

Netizens love to see others' building process, and most peeps disagreed about the mansion's price. Online users argued that women spent a lot more for such a big house, and her followers said she spent over R3.5 million and that R1.5 was the initial budget.

BusinessTech reports that its costs R980 000 to build a house that is 90 square meters in the Eastern Cape, and Mama Dee's house is a whooping 1 303 square meters for building and living space.

Read what some people had to say:

@Bayanda_MD added:

"You made me follow this lady on YouTube.Also the R1.5m was an initial budget not the total cost, she has now spent well over that."

@mestagray commented:

"Only 1.5M? Thought it’d be more."

@tee_I_be exclaimed:

"Impossible."

@HarbingerZA argued

"The amount is clearly wrong and misleading. It's way past that at this stage. If I'm not mistaken, this is the lady who showed her DNA results on YouTube & found to have quite a lot of indigenous DNA. She has a page detailing costs and this is not it."

@Lugisani_LG asked:

"Why are you misleading the nation with that R1.5m "

