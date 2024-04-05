A now-viral TikTok video showcased heavily discounted designer clothes available at a Cape Town fashion retailer

The store, FARO Africa, sells discounted designer clothes like Hunter Boots and Calvin Klein

The video sparked excitement among South Africans searching for bargains, with many commenting about specific items and the store's location

SA netizens showed keen interest in shopping big brands at low prices at FARO in Cape Town. Image: @faroafrica

South Africans were ready to go on a discount shopping spree after being plugged into a retail store selling designer brands at a fraction of the price.

FARO gets SA excited

A TikTok video posted by FARO (@faroafrica) shows various international brand fashion items such as Hunter Boots, Calin Klien, Birkenstock, Veja, Tommy Hilfiger and many others retailing at impressively discounted prices.

FARO offers affordable fashion through re-commerce, partnering with fashion businesses to reduce textile waste and dumping at a production and consumption level.

Check out the video below:

SA keen to shop at FARO

Many Mzansi folk love a good bargain when it comes to shopping of any kind.

Netizens were intrigued by the post as they shared their thoughts on the store and even inquired about its location and affordable stock.

intijpg___ replied:

"But now it’s not a secret anymore ."

Elio said:

"I am coming for that Birkenstock ‍♂️."

x commented:

"They never have Veja I was in there on Monday."

Hleng Luthuli replied:

"Where in Cape Town? I will be in CT next week."

Zee said:

"I’m sure they don’t have small sizes ."

Khoreesha ✨ replied:

"Has anyone here purchased the Birks in-store?"

Top Ramen commented:

"VEJA R300!!!??? NO WAY."

Zuuuuuu commented:

"Are the Birks original? Because that's so cheap."

Mezaringo asked:

"Where is Faro?"

TikTokker shares impressive discount store with Mr Price clothes

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video showcasing a shop offering stylish and trendy clothing items at marked-down prices has intrigued Mzansi netizens.

A TikTok video shared by @theepluggsa shows a shopper revealing various Mr Price clothes retailing for as little as R20 at a store called Clear Outs.

Many SA netizens expressed a keen interest in visiting the Clear Outs store.

Source: Briefly News