A TikTok video went viral showing a discount store called Clear Outs that sells Mr Price clothes for as little as R20

The video sparked interest among South Africans who are looking for the location of the nearest branch

Netizens in the comments section shared that there are stores in Pretoria and Durban

A TikTokker plugged netizens on where to get Mr Price clothes on a budget. Image: ljubaphoto

A video showcasing a shop offering stylish and trendy clothing items at marked-down prices has intrigued Mzansi netizens.

TikTokker shares details about discount store

A TikTok video shared by @theepluggsa shows a shopper revealing various Mr Price clothes retailing for as little as R20 at a store called Clear Outs.

"POV: You no longer break your budget and get clothes for R20 and R40. This is all the stock Mr Price no longer sells. The shop is called Clear Outs where everything is literally a giveaway," the post was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ready to shop at Clear Outs

Getting a good deal makes you feel like you're getting more value for your money and many netizens have expressed a keen interest in visiting the Clear Outs store. Others asked where they could find a branch in their area.

Pamela Majola asked:

"Uthuleleni ngeLocation???"

amahle_nkosi commented:

"Do they have one in Durban??"

LithaTuge replied:

"There is another one in Pretoria, Paul Kruger Street, not far from Bosman Taxi Rank."

MAMNGOMA commented:

"I'm going there today the one esePretoria."

Mis Irenee wrote:

"My favourite shop. I make sure I save enough cash before I go there."

annika647 replied:

"Good morning. There's a shop in Cornubia, Durban. Mr. Price Kids has tops and other stuff from R20."

adeeladekock replied:

"I once bought a pair of jeans for R10 at an MRP clearout. Wore it for ages!!"

Mbalenhle Thwala ❤️ said:

"I bought two large jeans for R20 each, ngayowanciphisa."

Ruu2.0 commented:

"They closed the one that was in town (Jhb), was I not upset."

carmenjalisa said:

"Clear Outs is not as cheap as you think."

