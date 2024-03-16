One woman had a fine dining experience in a Western Cape restaurant that went viral on TikTok

The lady posted a TikTok video showing the receipt for an exorbitant dinner she had at Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town

Many people were amazed after seeing the woman's evening that was meant to be an adventure for her taste buds

One woman on TikTok went viral because of an expensive night out. The lady in Cape Town shared details about a dinner that she had.

A TikTok video shows a Cape Town woman's R8k luxury dining for two. Image: @lesedi_mashale

Source: TikTok

The woman tasted food from a special chef who was in Cape Town at the Old Biscuit Mill. The lady showed people what the night in Cape Town cost.

Lady spends thousands at Cape Town restaurant

A woman in a TikTok video @lesedi_mashale detailed that she spent R8 343 to eat out. The lady had dinner by Riku Chef's Counter at Old Biscuit Mill. The meal was in association with Dom Perignon and @soda_custom.

The meal included Scandinavian, Japanese, Korean, and food from Peru to make Scandinasian cuisine. Watch the video to see footage of the food that she got to taste.

South Africa floored by fine dining vlog

Many people commented on the video, and it got over 1,000 comments. People expressed disbelief over how much everything cost.

LightMakhanya said:

"Water costing R95 is proof that I can’t afford a single thing on this menu."

Lesedi Mashale was amazed:

"And they just keep refilling it while you’re eating."

Sposhkay added:

"Here I thought La Colombe is expensive, masiwayeke ama tasting menu."

Thuli complained:

"R8k for two people, I’d cry."

tania.thomas77 joked:

"Why is Nandos sounding like heaven to me?"

Nomhle could not get over it:

"Every time you said something, all I heard was 8k 8k 8k."

Nabeela pointed out:

"R8 000, and they couldn’t even print a receipt."

pulanematsitse was in awe:

"This price is higher than my car instalment."

Jamie admitted:

"My ghetto palette could never. We would have to stop for a garage pie on the way home."

Video shows friends eating at a fancy restaurant

Briefly News previously reported that a video of friends eating at a fancy restaurant captured what most people think about fine dining. The buddies parted with big bucks only to be served miniature food portions.

One of the ladies had a shocked look on her face when the food arrived like she was being punked. She kept looking at the waitress and her plate while her friends laughed in disbelief.

People on TikTok could not get enough of the video posted by @overdose191, and they joked about restaurants ripping people off.

Source: Briefly News