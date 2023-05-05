A content creator posted a video trying out sushi with wasabi, and the TikTok had people in stitches

Her epic reaction went viral on the video-sharing app, and netizens rushed to the comments to teach her about eating sushi

The lady did not like the Asian dish and told her thousands of followers that she would be sticking to mala and mogodu

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video of a woman eating sushi went viral. Image: @reabetswemoloto.5

Source: TikTok

A food influencer recorded herself eating sushi for the first time and the clip went viral.

Video of foodie tasting sushi gets 400 000 views on TikTok

She cautiously took a bite of the staple Japanese rice dish and struggled to grab the rolls with the chopsticks. It seems sushi really is an acquired taste because her face could not hide her dislike for the food.

After her taste test, she hilariously pulled Six Gun spice out of nowhere and ate a sizeable amount to cleanse the taste of the vinegar-flavoured cold rice. She refused to touch the raw meat on the side and people advised her in the comments on how she could elevate the taste.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Her TikTok page @reabetswemoloto.5 is full of videos of her trying different kinds of food.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by video of the taste test

@Gleezyglow said:

"As for let’s stick to mala le mogodu."

@DankeOmphile mentioned:

"10 past 4, six gun, gagagagagaga."

@LevanaM01 stated:

"No, you left that in that soy sauce for way too long."

@LesegoMahanke commented:

"Did I not die when the Six Gun came out? "

@Prof Nhlanhla wrote:

"Six Guns for me aikona. You’re such a vibe."

@LauraMoyo suggested:

"Hun take the pink ginger add it on top of the sushi then soak your sushi then eat. It will grow on you."

@BoyMom commented:

"I remember the first time trying the same thing with the soya sauce, hai wasn't for me. Now I eat oysters and fried sushi."

@babybabyyy:

"Ma'am a drop of soy sauce not soak it in soy sauce."

@neoza022 added:

"Six Gun always saves the day."

White Man Married to Woman from Limpopo Has Mzansi Amused After Trying to Eat Mogudu and Pap in Funny Video

In another story, Briefly News reported that one man had South Africans laughing out loud after sharing a funny video of him trying a plate of mogudu and pap.

In the footage posted on TikTok, @mothowamotho11 jokes about how he ended up in the "unpleasant situation" by sharing a slideshow of his traditional wedding photos when he wedded a Limpopo bride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News