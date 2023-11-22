Mihlali Ndamase has decided to open a new online boutique where she sells her used designer clothes

The content creator launched an Instagram page for her garments and called it Mihlali's Kloset

The page is slowly gaining momentum as it currently sits at 2.6K followers, with people enquiring about her clothes

Mihlali admitted how she often shops a lot and is now left with no closet space. Image: @mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

YouTuber and entrepreneur Mihlali Ndamase has announced her new business venture, Mihlali's Kloset.

Mihlali sells used designer clothes

Talk about a real businesswoman. The makeup artist and content creator, Mihlali Ndamase, has decided to open a new online boutique where she sells her used designer clothes.

She even launched an Instagram page for her garments and called it Mihlali's Kloset. She started the IG page on 22 November 2023 and has slowly gained a following of 2.6K followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Some of the clothes are brand-new and some have been worn only once. She is also very transparent about the ones she wore more than once.

Mihlali has a no refunds and a no return policy. Those interested in an item can send a DM.

Mihlali says she is left with no closet space

In her announcement, Mihlali mentioned that she works with brands who gift her these clothes and admitted to being a shopaholic.

"My line of work has granted me the privilege of working with a number of amazing clothing boutiques. And being a lover of fashion, I do tend to shop pretty often, which has left me with no closet space!"

Fans are amped to buy Mihlali's clothes

Some of Mihlali's fans are super excited to be given an opportunity to wear some of her clothes.

lori_reign said:

"I was hoping for shoes and bags, Mims. I have no size in the clothes."

ilovekhanya revealed:

"Went to go check and I want everything."

abongilembete joked:

"Do you mind waiting for me to gain weight? So that I can cop everything there."

clementinekhothatso

"Your prices are so reasonable."

myladyy_m mentioned:

"Do they come with the body?? Asking for a friend."

risewithsiba

"I was actually thinking about this… if you perhaps use yaga. I love this for you."

portiajezile_ asked:

"Hi Mihlali, can you please open your closet page DMs."

rayla_ytn laughed:

"It's a sign you need a bigger space."

beautientreats thanked:

"Yhoo enkosi sana! I have my eye on an item."

nate_setwaba said:

"I can’t seem to send a DM."

Mihlali praised for feeding the homeless

In previous Briefly News, Mihlali Ndamase has garnered praise for her recent charitable efforts where she donated meals to the homeless.

In a video posted on Instagram, she showcased the process of preparing and distributing meals to the homeless, accompanied by a donation of sanitary pads.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News