'Masked Singer SA' Winner Holly Rey Gets Real About Battling Sugar Diabetes: "I'm Just Exhausted"
- Singer and The Masked Singer winner Holly Rey got real about the nitty-gritty of being a diabetic person
- Holly touched on the many exhaustive things diabetic people go through
- She also mentioned the many sicknesses and illnesses that she faces as a diabetic person
Renowned singer Holly Rey discussed the challenges of living with diabetes and how specific illnesses can have a significant impact on the body.
Holly gets real about diabetes
The Masked Singer winner has shared insights into the numerous difficulties that individuals with diabetes experience as part of their diabetic journey. Marking diabetes month, Holly took to her Instagram to talk about the disease and her journey so far.
Holly touched on the many exhaustive things people living with diabetes go through.
"The real and ugly side of being diabetic. It is not always easy. I always try to showcase a positive attitude towards diabetes, but sometimes it can be really hard, and I think all type 1 diabetic can relate to that."
Holly goes deeper about sickness
In her video, where she is sipping on a fruit juice, Holly mentioned the many sicknesses and illnesses that she faces as a diabetic person.
She also revealed that she was sick and going through the most.
"I have been so sick. I have an ear infection, and I can't hear anything on one side. I have been congested and fluey, and I've really struggled with my diabetes."
Holly concluded by saying it is important for diabetic people to be surrounded by supportive family members and close friends.
Holly travels with a doctor
Deeper singer has opted to have a doctor on call for when she needs to be attended to.
Because managing the disease requires so much attention and cautious eating, Holly got a doctor.
She encouraged other stars to take their healthy seriousy.
Diabetes forces Holly into hiatus
In a previous report from Briefly News, Holly opened up about how she had to take a mini hiatus from the music scene, pending an ongoing battle with diabetes.
A part of her break was to also reflect on her career in music and figure out what further steps to take.
