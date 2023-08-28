Singer Holly Rey was crowned the first winner of The Masked Singer SA

Holly managed to keep her identity a secret behind the Lollipop mask till the end of the show

Netizens were happy that Holly Rey won The Masked Singer title and congratulated her

Singer Holly Rey, unveiled as the Lollipop on 'The Masked Singer SA', took home the golden mask trophy. Image: @hollyreymusic, @maskedsingerza

Singer Holly Rey's journey in the inaugural season of The Masked Singer SA has not only unveiled her identity as the ever-so-colourful Lollipop, but also crowned the winner of the show's first season.

Holly Rey celebrates winning The Masked Singer SA

Week after week, viewers at home and the detectives (judges) played the guessing game of who's behind the masks, and every week, one mask would be removed. On Saturday, 26 August 2023, Lollipop was unmasked on The Masked Singer SA.

Not only did Holly Rey get revelead, but she was also crowned The Masked Singer SA winner.

Speaking to SMag, Holly Rey said:

“My family, friends and I couldn’t really celebrate because we still had a few weeks to go till the final episode was aired on TV. Though we shot the final episode several weeks ago where I won, it was only last night when I felt that all of this was real.

“I took a step away from the entertainment industry just to focus on my health, I was diagnosed with diabetes, so I needed to take it easy. However, it’s been amazing to be back... I’ve also just released new music, so I’m also excited about that.”

Netizens happy that Holly Rey won

Singer Holly Rey posted photos of her with her lollipop mask, thanking the team. She mentioned that she had the greatest time during the show:

"Your Lollipop #maskedsingerSA season 1 winner... Thank you so much to @zintathu and the amazing team at @roseandoaksmedia and @maskedsingerza, I had the time of my life doing this, it was like being a kid the whole time."

See the post here:

Netizens are happy that the singer won. They flooded her comment section with congratulatory comments:

@_laconco wrote:

"Oh you won, hun, congratulations. The legs I picked up it’s you."

@zanelepotelwa wrote:

"Our Lollipop CONGRATULATIONS BABE!!!! We love you Superstar, you’re EVERYTHING! Sooooo proud of you."

@gcina_n_dlamini said:

"I knew from day 1 you were Lollipop. The cupcakes gave it away. You and Mimi we love."

@ilovemisshoneybri said:

"Finally, you can tell us after so much denial. I should have bet with you.Congrats, you deserve it."

@mthulisipatrick commented:

"Woop woop... Imagine how one wanted to burst with this secret. You truly are a superstar, Miss Rey... congratulations."

@ngasiirwe wrote:

"Congratulations, Holly."

@zandycele498 said:

"Well deserved."

@kellyadavids wrote:

"Congratulations girl! My hubby and I knew it was you from the 1st song!"

Zikhona Sodlaka unmsaked on The Masked Singer

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Actress Zikhona Sodlaka was unveiled as the mysterious sly Fox on Saturday, 19 August 2023.

The actress said her highlight was getting validation from one of the detectives, J Something, to pursue music.

