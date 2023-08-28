Actor Maps Maponyane said his time on The Masked Singer SA was an eye-opening experience for him

Maps doesn’t know if he would make music professionally after Mpho Popps jokingly trashed him

Maps Maponyane told Briefly News that he was confused when he got a call to join the show but he decided to jump right on it

Maps Maponyane was unveiled on 'The Masked Singer SA', and he joked about how Somizi said he can't dance, let alone sing.

After 12 weeks of guessing who is behind the Tree mask on The Masked Singer SA, Maps Maponyane was unveiled. The Tell Me Something Sweet actor told Briefly News about his time on the show, saying it was the most incredible experience.

Maps talks about his experience on The Masked Singer SA

Talking to Briefly News, Maps Maponyane expressed that being part of the show was an excellent opportunity for him to experience The Masked Singer SA first-hand.

"It's been an experience because I'm obviously not in the music industry, and it's not something I do as a profession. I'm the kind of person who would sing in the shower or something, and I love music, don't get me wrong.

"But to think that I got that I have never gotten an opportunity to go out of my comfort zone, be on stage, be able to perform, and it's one of those things you dream of doing even if it's just for fun. It was a great experience," Maps said.

Maps was unveiled on Saturday, 26 August 2023 on The Masked Singer SA as the versatile Tree.

Maps talks about being called to join 'The Masked Singer'

Maps shared how he reacted when he got a phone call asking him to join The Masked Singer SA for its first season:

"Ey, I was so confused when I got the call, hey, 'cause I asked, 'Me? You want me to sing?' and that does not make any sense. And then I realise that maybe like they were trying just to say I don't, you might have something, and also they were trying to mix different people.

"For me, I just said, let me see if I can actually step up and see if there's something there. I think I actually surprised myself there, and everybody, I'm just grateful for the opportunity."

Maps Maponyane said that singing with a mask on as a non-singer with his glasses on was a mess and he just had to keep going whether it was hot or not. Those challenges made it even more fun and a great experience for him.

"Even Somizi said on the show that no this person can sing and dance, and I know for sure that Maps can't dance and he can't sing, so who could it be, and then he changed his mind and said the tree is definitely Thapelo Mokoena, and he stuck to that," Maps shared.

While interviewing Maps, comedian Mpho Popps jokingly said that Maps must not even think of making music professionally.

Mpho said:

"No, no, no, uzoshisa ama speaker ethu, he mustn't even think about."

Maps Maponyane said he is curious if he would do music professionally or not, but he'll see as time goes on.

Maps impressed netizens throughout the show

Maps Maponyane impressed netizens. Some said he sang well throughout the show, and some were happy that they had been guessing right during the past weeks that he is the tree:

@HappyHun_Puleng wrote:

"Maps Maponyane definitely sang well in this competition. Muhle and speaks so well. #MaskedSingerSA."

@msomi_aphile wrote:

"I still can’t believe that tree was @MapsMaponyane like this guy can sing and also rap. #MaskedSingerSA.When you gave out some clues you can tell it you but when you PERFORM!!!! I was definitely lost. This was beautiful to watch."

@Pholi_M said:

"I did Say @Anele andifakwa as iUndercover Detective @MapsMaponyane #MaskedSingerSA."

@HoneyB051 said:

"Tree is definitely Maps Maponyane , I got it right #MaskedSingerSA."

@@hotSauce111_ commented:

"Ladies and gentlemen ,the Tree Maps Maponyane ! #MaskedSingerSA #ThemaskedSingerSA."

@Akhona_PQ wrote:

"Tree is Maps Maponyane. His clues on his first performance about being related to a famous football player was final for me. Oh and his former Miss SA gf last week."

Maps shares details about his new rom-com

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Maps Maponyane announced the details of his new rom-com, which premiered on 2 June on Viu on-demand platform.

The actor was the executive producer of this project titled Courting Anathi.

