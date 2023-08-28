Connie Ferguson Opens Up About Missing Late Husband Shona Ferguson: “He Is My Biggest Angel”
- Actress Connie Ferguson spoke about her late husband, Shona Ferguson, and said she misses him all the time
- Although she feels his presence and is optimistic about him being her biggest angel, she does wish he was there for her physically
- The entrepreneur was invited by Newzroom Afrika for a candid interview and shared that there is a reason for everything
Connie Ferguson got candid about missing her late husband, Shona Ferguson, in a recent interview with Newzroom Afrika.
Connie Ferguson gets real about missing Shona
The actress was interviewed on Newzroom Afrika, where she spoke about missing her husband, Shona Ferguson.
Connie Ferguson said she feels Shona's presence in her life, and she knows he is always watching her.
"I know he is my biggest angel, and I feel him a lot. I know he will always be with me, and for me, that is very comforting. Yes, I want him here physically because I am used to us being together.
"But he is not here, so I have to do what I have [to do]."
She then added that she knew God would never let her suffer in vain and that there was a reason why her husband passed away two years ago.
"He [God] would never let me suffer in vain, and I may not know the answer to that now or tomorrow, but there is a reason for all of this."
Watch the video clip shared by @ThisIsColbert below.
Connie Ferguson pens touching note to Shona Ferguson
Connie Ferguson reflected on their happier times together two years after his untimely death due to COVID-19 complications.
"Time has become so strange to comprehend. You’re still so alive in my heart, and in my mind, and in the memories we shared. I still feel your presence so much, but the thought of never seeing you in your physical form again overwhelms me from time to time. But the Lord has cuddled me and our beautiful family in His arms, and we continue to move, to hope, to dream."
She added a bible quote and shared a series of pictures of Shona's happiest moments.
Connie Ferguson breaks the internet with mirror selfie
It is no brainer that Mrs Ferguson has one of the most stunning figures, at 52 years of age.
She recently shared a mirror selfie and left the internet drooling.
Connie shares her secret to her stunning body
Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson shared how she achieved and maintains her figure.
Connie Ferguson reveals her secret to looking 53 and fabulous, exercise and good skin care routine a must
She highlighted the importance of working out and sticking to a clean diet but also admitted to visiting a wellness centre at times.
Source: Briefly News