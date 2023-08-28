Actress Connie Ferguson spoke about her late husband, Shona Ferguson, and said she misses him all the time

Although she feels his presence and is optimistic about him being her biggest angel, she does wish he was there for her physically

The entrepreneur was invited by Newzroom Afrika for a candid interview and shared that there is a reason for everything

Connie Ferguson got candid about missing her late husband, Shona Ferguson, in a recent interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Connie Ferguson recently penned a sweet, heartfelt message to Shona on the second anniversary of his death. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson gets real about missing Shona

The actress was interviewed on Newzroom Afrika, where she spoke about missing her husband, Shona Ferguson.

Connie Ferguson said she feels Shona's presence in her life, and she knows he is always watching her.

"I know he is my biggest angel, and I feel him a lot. I know he will always be with me, and for me, that is very comforting. Yes, I want him here physically because I am used to us being together.

"But he is not here, so I have to do what I have [to do]."

She then added that she knew God would never let her suffer in vain and that there was a reason why her husband passed away two years ago.

"He [God] would never let me suffer in vain, and I may not know the answer to that now or tomorrow, but there is a reason for all of this."

Watch the video clip shared by @ThisIsColbert below.

Connie Ferguson pens touching note to Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson reflected on their happier times together two years after his untimely death due to COVID-19 complications.

"Time has become so strange to comprehend. You’re still so alive in my heart, and in my mind, and in the memories we shared. I still feel your presence so much, but the thought of never seeing you in your physical form again overwhelms me from time to time. But the Lord has cuddled me and our beautiful family in His arms, and we continue to move, to hope, to dream."

She added a bible quote and shared a series of pictures of Shona's happiest moments.

