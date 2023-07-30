Connie Ferguson commemorated the second anniversary of her late husband, Shona Ferguson's passing

The media personality posted a collection of pictures and videos that gave fans a glimpse into the beautiful bond she shared with Shona

Connie's fans on Instagram showed their love and support, honouring Shona's enduring legacy in the entertainment industry

Connie Ferguson observed the anniversary of Shona Ferguson's death on Instagram. The actress poured her emotions into a lengthy post, honouring the memory of the man who held a special place in her heart.

Connie posts throwback snaps taken with Shona

Connie shared cherished memories through pictures and videos and reflected on the beautiful moments they shared.

"I can’t believe today marks the second anniversary of your transition! Time has become so strange to comprehend. You’re still so alive in my heart, mind, and the memories we shared. I still feel your presence so much, but the thought of never seeing you in your physical form again overwhelms me from time to time. But the Lord has cuddled me and our beautiful family in His arms, and we continue to move, hope, and dream."

Connie Ferguson opens up about dealing with passing of Shona Ferguson

Connie said she and her family are keeping Shona's memory alive and his presence is still felt in everything they do.

"We still do a lot of the things we did together, travel with the fam, eat your favourite food, play your favourite music, dance, and laugh! Yes, we laugh a lot! And every time we do we can literally hear the echo of your laughter in the midst of ours! You are just unforgettable man! Truly one of a kind. God loved me so much he gave me you, and although it seems like it was only for 20 years, it was for eternity, because a love like ours never dies. I LOVE YOU FOREVER ."

Mzansi covers Connie Ferguson with love and heartwarming messages

@loratophetlhu commented:

"Oh, man. We miss your #CarpetSundays videos as well ous Connie. ❤️"

@asa__august posted:

"Keep resting Uncle Sho. Just the other day I was recapping Kings of Joburg season 1. We miss him.️"

@keenwiser mentioned:

"That's real love, you were always laughing."

@mbalenhle_ignatia wrote:

"We really do miss him on our screens cannot imagine how you feeling. You're indeed a strong woman mah.❤️God is with you."

@ningzoristo stated:

"You were blessed to have experienced that kind of love."

@molefii4 shared:

"I still remember his last words. God bless him because he made me to be the better father I am today. I will always appreciate him."

@uncle.mitch_98's said:

"Death is crazy! Still doesn’t feel real to this day. Honestly kinda feels like we haven’t heard from him in a while and he just took a break from his socials."

@precioustheplanner added:

"May his light continue to shine. ✨"

