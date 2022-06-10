Actress Connie Ferguson has been a pillar of strength since the passing of her husband, Shona Ferguson. The celebrity couple was a real fav once upon a time and had fans gushing over their sweet romance. Now, almost one year since his passing, Connie has been digging up the archives of their best moments together and sharing the amazing memories on Instagram.

Connie Ferguson is celebrating her first birthday without hubby, Shona Ferguson. Images: @connie_ferguson/Instagram

Connie's birthday, her first without Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson's 52nd birthday was a particularly bittersweet moment for The Queen actress. While the ageless media darling was of course, grateful for another year of life, Connie's first birthday without her beloved husband proved to be a difficult day.

Instead of moping around, the actress headed online to share a sweet video of Shona giving a speech at one of the last of her birthday parties they could celebrate together.

Watching the video, it's clear the stars shared a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. Connie and Shona Ferguson can't help but keep their eyes locked as the loving husband gave his speech.

"You are my partner, my best friend, my soulmate. Your happiness is my number one priority... I want you to know how special you are to me," Shona can be heard saying in one part of the clip.

Even though there are no new memories to be made together, Connie thanked Shona for giving her enough love to last a lifetime. At one point in the heartbreaking video, the couple hugs super tightly.

"Thank you for the everlasting birthday wishes. I love you for eternity!" Connie captioned the post.

Valentine's Day

With a love like Connie and Shona Fergusons', there's no doubt the mom of two would have been showered in gifts from her man on Valentine's Day. As Briefly News previously reported, the holiday of love was an understandably challenging day for the Rockville actress, who probably spent it in the company of friends and family.

Connie was really lucky to have pals around that were sensitive to her situation. Fellow media personalities, Tumi Links and her man, Cash Flow, were sure to shower Ma Connie with all the love they know Shona would have wanted.

Taking to Instagram, Connie thanked the kind couple for her stunning bouquet of red roses. She felt grateful to have friends offer comfort in her time of grief.

Check out the post below:

Ferguson fam celebrates Shona's first heavenly birthday

Briefly News previously reported that nine months after his death, the Ferguson family were still coming to terms with their irreplaceable patriarch's passing. 30 April this year would have marked the Scandal! actor's 48th birthday, and he was definitely way too young to go.

The news of Shona's passing last year due to Covid-19 complications left a hole in the entertainment industry and in the hearts of his devoted fans. No one was more heartbroken than the people closest to Shona, yet Connie still managed to put together a few sweet words for her man on his heavenly birthday.

Connie had a hard time at first, sharing how devastating the last few months had been without her partner in crime. Still, the courageous queen found joy in her situation and simply thanked God for the time she was so blessed to share with Shona.

Once again taking to Instagram, Connie wrote this incredible message:

"Today we celebrate you my LOVE! A legend, a man who loved without reservation, whose smile lit up the world, with an echoing laugh that melted hearts! A big guy with a big heart," she lovingly wrote.

Car rides & sweet giggles on set

One thing South Africans have always loved about Connie and Shona is their playful energy around one another. While the couple was married for 20 years, Mzansi found it wonderful how they never seemed to lose that childlike spirit with one another.

Videos of their silly moments together always sent peeps laughing and we really could never get enough of the lovey-dovey banter between them. In August last year, Connie shared a sweet memory of them talking in their car.

It sounds like it was a long day on set as Connie complained about having to work on a Saturday. What makes the video even more hilarious is when the actress jokes about her boss making her work on weekends, but she and Shona actually make all the work decisions!

Check out the sweet clip below:

Taking it day by day, Connie Ferguson is proving that age-old saying true every single day:

"It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all."

With lots of prayers and the support of her loved one, she's keeping Shona's memory alive and still embracing all the gifts every new day has to offer. We stan an inspirational queen!

