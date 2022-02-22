Popular actress and television producer Connie Ferguson celebrated her first Valentine's Day since the passing of her husband Shona Ferguson

The actress's friends and family made sure that The Queen star did not feel alone on the Day of Love by spoiling her rotten with gifts

Connie took to social media to show off all the thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts she received from friends and family

They say the first Valentine's Day after losing a loved one is usually the most difficult, but maybe not for Connie Ferguson. The actress's close friends and family made sure that she was surrounded with love and gifts on the day.

The television producer who lost her husband of 20 years, Shona Ferguson, in July 2021 got presents ranging from beautiful rose bouquets to photo albums.

Connie took to Instagram to thank her friend Tshego for another thoughtful gift that left the actress speechless. The gift is a photo album that consists of a collection of pictures of the Ferguson family. The Rockville actress thought the album summarised what her husband meant to their family.

She wrote:

"My dear Sis #Tshego, to say this is a most meaningful gift would be an understatement. In a few pages, you have managed to summarise what Sho meant and continues to mean to us! Memories live forever, and this just makes them that much more tangible! Bless your heart dear Sis. Love you to the moon and beyond!❤️"

This is not the only Valentine's spoils that the fitness fanatic received. IOL reports that Jabulani Ngcobo, who is popularly known as Mr Cashflow, and his wife, Tumi Links, sent a big bouquet of red roses to Connie. The actress posted the roses on social media and wrote:

“God really uses people to comfort and heal! These are sooooo beautiful, and your message even more so! Thank you and may God guide and protect your union! Love you guys.❤️”

In another post, Ferguson revealed that popular events planner Londy MaZwide also sent her a beautiful flower arrangement to brighten her Valentine's Day.

“Thank you so much for the beautiful roses and for sparing a thought for me today. They definitely brightened my day. God bless and increase you more sis,” read part of the caption.

