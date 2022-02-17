Singer Rihanna had her millions of followers gushing when she posted her exceptional Valentine's Day spoils from A$AP Rocky.

This year's Valentine's Day was filled with public display of affecting from our favs all over the internet

Award-winning singer and businesswoman Rihanna also gave her fans a glimpse of how she celebrated the day with her baby daddy

With just months before they welcome their first baby together, singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky spent an adorable Valentine's Day together.

The Rudeboy singer gave her fans a glimpse of how things went down for her and her man on Valentine's Day. Of course, fans were blown away by the simple yet totally romantic way the celebs spent the day.

Taking to Instagram, Rihanna posted a series of pics, starting off with a bouquet of super cute Lego flowers, a card featuring lyrics from Method Man’s All I Need, a seaside dinner and a romantic sunset.

“Nerdz,” the singer captioned the post.

Fans were obviously obsessed with Rih's posts. Many took to the comments section to adore Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's low-key relationship while others were obsessed with the Lego flowers.

@tarajiphenson said:

"I love everything about this Union."

@rip_sj wrote:

"This nigga rocky really gave her Lego flowers What a legend."

@mehrab_i_c commented:

"Nah but the Lego flowers go hard."

@quinns.moon noted:

"Flowers that will last forever ❤️"

