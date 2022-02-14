R&B star Rihanna became the talk of the town when she confirmed her pregnancy about two weeks ago

Since then, the songstress has delivered fashion after fashion, with absolutely no time for traditional maternity clothing

The Umbrella hitmaker has now opened up about dressing while pregnant, admitting it can be ‘challenging

Pregnant superstar Rihanna is embracing her new body while remaining true to herself.

Rihanna has found confidence in fashion as she prepares to welcome her first child. Photo: Page Six.

Source: Instagram

Page Six reported that the fashion icon opened up on Friday night during her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles about styling her new figure.

Both challenging and fun

She said it is fun, yet, a challenge to showcase her diverse style while with a child in an interview with People.

“I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby," Rihanna said.

The songstress added that fashion has given her great confidence as she prepares to become a first-time mother.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad lady,” she continued.

