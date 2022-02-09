The Queen actress Connie Ferguson has reacted to a viral video about her being in danger of getting a life-threatening disease

In the video, the prophet also alleges that the actress failed to heed the warning about her husband Shona Ferguson, and he died

Ferguson's eldest daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, also weighed in on the prophecy, citing that the alleged man of God should have reached out to them privately

Connie Ferguson was left short of words after self-proclaimed prophet Aaron Xhali said the actress was in danger of getting breast cancer.

Connie Ferguson and Daughter Lesedi respond to a prophecy about her having breast cancer. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images/Getty Images and @sediimatsunyane/Instagram

The prophet said that this is the second time that God is sending a message to the actress after she ignored the first one that was going to save the life of her loved one.

"Another Prophetic warning for Connie Ferguson to pay attention to God!!! By: Prophet Aaron Xhali," read the caption of the video.

TimesLive reports that the prophet can be heard mentioning Connie's name and saying she is developing cancer in her body.

The actress took to Twitter to share that the video had 'triggered' her.

"So triggered," the 52-year-old actress wrote and put several angry face emojis.

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi had no kind words to say to the so-called man of God. She also took to her social media page to call out the prophet for using her family name to get relevance.

"Oh, we pay attention to God, alright, and for a 'man of God,' you have very malicious intentions by using my family as clickbait. If your heart is as pure as what your calling requires you to be, you'd have found any other way to deliver whatever message directly."

She added:

"Salacious at best. I don't care that we're public figures, have some kind of basic decency and decorum. We have a lot to move forward from as is."

Social media users also agreed with Sedi that the prophet only used the Fergusons' name for clout.

@Thori_Moalusi wrote:

"Ok, we see the attention-seeking part, but why not pray against it then? How can a whole man of God "prophesy" something bad or give a warning and then not proceed to pray against it in Jesus' name? Nxa"

@Siwe_leo said:

"This man is a prophet of Doom trying to be famous at the expense of your family name. A true prophet would pray without even interacting with the person. Instead, you nullyify&void in the name of Jesus. If God is sending you I hope you sue him."

@LeratoJudie commented:

"Yoh Yoh! Lengths people will go to just for clout."

Connie Ferguson's daughter Lesedi pens a touching note, gifts mom a book

Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson's elder daughter Lesedi Matsunyane has stepped up since Shona Ferguson passed away. Since death robbed the family of a loving hubby and father, she has been giving her mom so much love and comfort.

Lesedi has again encouraged her actress mom to strive for the best. She bought The Queen star a book titled Like A Flower In The Field to help her understand life and get back to her own feet quickly.

Connie took to her Instagram stories and posted the sweet note her daughter wrote to her.

