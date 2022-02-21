Pearl Thusi is on cloud nine after receiving a shoutout from Queen Latifah for her amazing talent and hard work

The actress did not expect to be recognised by one of her biggest icons and broke down in tears when she saw the video

The media personality was deeply humbled by the moment but also inspired to work harder after going through a tough time

Pearl Thusi is in disbelief of the message she got from one of the biggest stars in the world. Queen Latifah shared a video commending the Mzansi born talent for the work she has done on her previous projects. Pearl was in tears as she listened to the kind words that the Hollywood star had to say about her.

Pearl Thusi received a touching message from Queen Latifah. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Pearl Thusi's day was made when she found out that one of her biggest fans was Queen Latifah. The actress received a special message from the US celeb, that really got Pearl feeling emotional.

The Queen Sono actress took to Instagram to share the video that Queen Latifah sent to her and shared her rather teary reaction. Pearl wrote a vulnerable message to tell followers what the message meant to her. She said:

"I am so deeply thankful & humbled by everyone & every positive thing that’s happened this week. I’m ashamed that I’ve doubted myself & therefore God in the recent months. And this week he hasn’t stopped blessing me so abundantly. I cannot stop sobbing."

Celebs flooded Pearl's comment section as they continued on from Queen Latifah's praises. The likes of Boity, Nadia Jaftha, Nandi Madida, Big Zulu, Thando Thabethe and more were sending through some kind words.

@amandadupont said:

"It’s you mama."

@khaya_dlanga added:

"Honey honey honey though…… it’s happening the exact way it’s supposed to and the exact way it was planned for you. You have put in the work…. Now enjoy the fruits."

@tokemakinwa wrote:

"Proud of you hun so happy it all came together."

@tamaradey commented:

"Babe the way she says your name much love!"

@sidrasmithofficial said:

"OMG!!!! Why did I almost crash my car watching this video!!!! Game recognize game! Period! Two of my Favorite people!"

The South African reports that Pearl was so in awe that she thought there must be some kind of mistake. This moment is without a doubt, one of the highlights of Thusi's career.

