Pearl Thusi has returned to Netflix and South Africans are going wild at the thought of their own killing it on international screens

The actress has been cast in the upcoming Fistful of Vengeance alongside some extremely talented individuals from across the globe

The film is a follow up to the martial arts-themed show Wu Assassins and promised an action-packed viewing experience

The in Mzansi is all about Pearl Thusi as peeps react to her new gig. The Queen Sono star has landed another stint with Netflix that promises full-on action.

Pearl Thusi makes Mzansi proud after landing another Netflix role on 'Fistful of Vengeance'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming action film, Fistful of Vengeance. South Africans were greeted with the lovely surprise of our very own Pearl Thusi's face. Peeps took to Twitter to congratulate the superstar for landing yet another role on the platform.

@Oreo_McFatty wrote:

"I stan Pearl Thusi, she keeps on getting that Netflix bag... Respectfully and unbothered."

@Thatsomello said:

"Pearl Thusi is definitely winning internationally, baby girl can act. So proud of her."

@anele_booi tweeted:

"It's Pearl Thusi and her winnings for me.... love it for her."

@Jolinkomo_Rsa added:

"Pearl Thusi is slowly entering the international and/or global scale for actors I mean the girl is God-sent and she kills every script."

Movieweb reports that the movie is set as a follow-up to the martial arts show Wu Assassins. The movie will premiere in February and will have the same demonstration of martial arts and supernatural forces as the show.

