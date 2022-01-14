Mzansi tweeps did not hold back when hurling critiques at eTV’s social media account after the channel announced that they’d be broadcasting a 1997 movie for the umpteenth time

As the issue became a trending topic, Pearl Thusi added her two cents as a rightfully upset viewer and even gave the broadcaster some advice

Things did not turn out as expected for the celeb as her words were brutally turned on her by whoever is behind the account in a hilarious clap back

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Yesterday, eTV revealed that the big Saturday night movie they’d be showing this weekend was none other than Anaconda. The news came as a disappointment to audiences since the channel promised to let the 25-year-old film rest in 2014.

Pearl Thusi received an unexpected reply after complaining about another rerun of 'Anaconda' on eTV. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Netizens let the jokes and criticism fly concerning the subject, barely giving the broadcaster a chance to respond. Pearl Thusi also chimed in with her complaint that came with a little word of advice, writing:

“You guys really need a better team to push old and non-stop repeat content. Y'all have been playing this movie since I was my daughter’s age. Stop it.”

Although many would think that the channel would hold their comments as they did for most of the netizens, they were hilariously surprised. Instead, eTV cheekily suggested that the media personality tune in with her young one on Saturday.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps certainly had their laughs in the comments but that didn’t stop them from holding eTV accountable for their failure to entertain. See some of the reactions Twitter users shared after the channel replied to Pearl below.

@dinnydeethulo wrote:

“Be shy”

@kgabo_shilabjwe noted:

“You guys don't care”

@AmuFloyd suggested:

“Anaconda must be the snake that keeps your company afloat. Your sangoma needs to find you a new movie to play”

Pearl Thusi complains about doing Her own household chores, Mzansi unbothered

In more unfortunate Pearl Thusi stories, Briefly News recently reported that she took to social media to complain about doing her own house chores. The media personality is doing her own work these days after she suspended her helpers. She suspected them of stealing her valuables.

The Queen Sono actress shared that she's doing three people's jobs on her own. She hilariously said that she doesn't mind though because nothing is going missing at her home currently.

Mzansi peeps couldn't care less about the stunner's complaint. They shared hilarious reactions to her tweets.

Source: Briefly News