A pressed tweep took to the social media platform to slam the Indlovu hitmaker and two of her peers for bringing up children with multiple fathers on Wednesday evening

After fans fiercely defended the stars, Kairo and Baby Asante’s momma caught wind of the troll’s harsh remarks and used very few words to react to the hate

The hitmaking DJ’s limited response blatantly showcased that she was completely taken aback by the unwarranted attack, but used a very relevant GIF to state her point

DJ Zinhle became the subject of online hate on Wednesday night as a netizen denounced her for having two baby daddies. The cybercitizen included Kelly Khumalo and Dineo Ranaka in her criticism even though none of the women provoked her.

DJ Zinhle had no words for a cyberbully who came at her for not having one baby daddy. Image: @djzinhle/Instagram

While several peeps came to DJ Zinhle’s response, the tweet caught traction, eventually making its way into the hitmaker’s orbit. The mother of two expressed her defeat with two simple words, writing:

“Bathong bizo (my namesake)”

In addition to her message, DJ Zinhle attached a meme of US president Joe Biden to communicate her stance. The pertinent GIF displayed the political figure’s words which read:

“It’s hard to respond to something so idiotic.”

Thankfully, Zinhle did not have to say much more for the brazen netizen to get the point. Her fans had already done so under her tweet, slamming her for involving herself in other peoples’ business. They said:

@tarii_ela_ inquired:

“Before we go too far, why are your kids looking up to strangers? There are no good role models in your family?”

@NMkhabela wrote:

“I wish one of these people can put down a lawsuit. Imagine being forced to stay in a relationship just to please boZinhle”

