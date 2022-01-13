It was a back to school bundle fest on social media yesterday and DJ Zinhle’s first baby daddy was all-in on the fun, showing off how grown his little girl has become

The loving father noted that the six-year-old was getting big in his caption of the image that showed that she is taking on her 1st grade this year

Fans joined in on acknowledging the youngster’s fast development in the rapper’s comment section with most making remarks on how swift her evolution seemed

The Composure rapper joined a slew of proud parents yesterday afternoon when he revealed that his daughter was officially in big girl school. AKA’s adorable offspring smiles in the picture, holding up a sign that indicated it was her first day of grade 1.

South Africans were startled to learn that little Kairo is already in big girl school. Image: @kairo.forbes/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The hitmaker beamed with pride in the caption of his post and tagged her personal page so she could see his joy. His words that were decorated with an applause emoji pointed out the young girl’s growth, reading:

“Big Girl”

Fans were equally amazed at AKA and Zinhle’s baby’s transition from a pre-schooler to a full-blown scholar. Several netizens took to the comments to express their wonder and excitement at Kairo’s grade 1 snap.

@Kim_chimuka wrote:

“Congratulations beautiful”

@masego_masike noted:

“That was quick”

@mpumeb_mpungose said:

“She's so cute man. All grown up”

@melomotsoahae declared:

“Yoh time flies”

@nmqalo1 added:

“Wow Kairo, I can’t believe she’s in grade 1 already”

