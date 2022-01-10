It has been a few weeks since publications first alluded that Kiernan Forbes and Nadia Nakai are an item and now things seem to be getting heated

ZAlebs suggested that the two were vacationing together last week and now the publication has shared more info regarding the Naaa Meaan rapper’s desires from the alleged relationship

The publication noted that a supposed trusted source said that Nadia wants to showcase their love to fans very soon

More reports concerning a brewing courtship have come up a week after AKA and Nadia Nakai were allegedly spending time together in the same holiday destination. This time, publications are sharing quotes regarding the duo.

Fans and the press first caught wind of the pair’s suspected fling after Bragga posted a watch she was gifted by a “secret Santa”. Since AKA usually makes expensive timepieces his present of choice, everyone quickly put two and two together.

Recently, the pair posted individual holiday pictures on their Instagram accounts, sparking more talk. AKA’s mention of a secret Santa in his caption further ignited reports that the wooing was in full effect.

Now, ZAlebs has gathered quotes from an alleged reliable source that Gossip page Maphepha Ndaba shared on Instagram. The publications revealed Nadia’s supposed current stance on the romancing, sharing:

"Nadia is in love and can't hide it anymore. A little bird keeps whispering to Admin on how Nadia is even ready to take things to the next level. The lovebirds even go on vacation now.”

Another part of the quote reads:

"Those close to the couple say Nadia wants to make things official and public but AKA is not really sure if it's a good idea or not."

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Mzansi social media users speculated that Nadia Nakai and AKA are dating. The rumour started when the stunning rapper posted a gift she received for Christmas.

Nadia Nakai did not share who bought her the blinging Rolex watch but peeps were quick to jump to their own conclusions. The 40 Bars hitmaker captioned her Instagram post:

"Secret Santa said it’s gonna be an icy Christmas."

