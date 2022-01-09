“Upreg?”: Thuli P Thinks She Has Food Poisoning, SA Jokes She Might Be Expecting

Actress & DJ Thuli P has social media users buzzing after sharing that she's feeling a little nausea

Mzansi came up with their own conclusions, suggesting the starlet may be expecting her very own bundle of joy

Briefly News compiled some of the most ridiculous and entertaining messages from the comments section

Thuli P has recently been making headlines over her relationship status so it's no surprise Twitter sleuths got a little suspicious when the starlet mentioned having some nausea in the morning.

Image: @thuliphongolo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

, Thuli P shared the tweet that got everyone talking:

Of course, social media users just had to come up with their own conclusions and took to the Twitter streets to share their thought. Many peeps joked that the star might be expecting.

The hilarious jokes were all love of course.

Check out some of the cute comments and memes below:

@Tabongz_SA said:

"There has been isisu lately to many ppl. I hope akuzuthwa yinton nton wave/variant of covid."

@_Obj_WR said:

"It's not food poisoning nor inyongo... It's a BOY! HAHA."

@MenziClyde said:

"Maybe it's quadruplets."

"Don’t bore me”: Thuli P shuts down talk on her widely discussed love life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo has had enough of Mzansi claiming she has connections with different men and has made it clear on her social media. She took to her Twitter on Tuesday to ask her followers a vital question regarding the ongoing speculations.

The only evidence the public has had for their conclusions about Thuli’s romantic life is images. Her question posed whether that so-called evidence is enough to make deductions about who she’s with.

After uploading her tweet, Thuli shared the message on her Instagram story and added another plea. The stunning actress who has been rumoured to be with Maphorisa, Mr JazziQ and even Duduzane Zuma wrote:

“Don’t bore me! Please choose one.”

The actress’s frustrations are understandable since most of the speculations only come from people seeing pictures or videos of her out with these men. Additionally, fans have even made assumptions about her sexuality as a result of her wearing a gay pride t-shirt in a snap.

