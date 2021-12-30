Romance speculations are inevitable in celebville, but what Thuli P has witnessed over the past year has been a bit out of hand, according to her

The actress and DJ has shut down several dating rumours in 2021 and she recently expressed her frustration over it in a tweet

After posing a question about how far peeps will go to link her to a famous male figure, she sarcastically challenged them to end it all by picking one

Thuli Phongolo has had enough of Mzansi claiming she has connections with different men and has made it clear on her social media. She took to her Twitter on Tuesday to ask her followers a vital question regarding the ongoing speculations.

The only evidence the public has had for their conclusions about Thuli’s romantic life is images. Her question posed whether that so-called evidence is enough to make deductions about who she’s with.

After uploading her tweet, Thuli shared the message on her Instagram story and added another plea. The stunning actress who has been rumoured to be with Maphorisa, Mr JazziQ and even Duduzane Zuma wrote:

“Don’t bore me! Please choose one.”

The actress’s frustrations are understandable since most of the speculations only come from people seeing pictures or videos of her out with these men. Additionally, fans have even made assumptions about her sexuality as a result of her wearing a gay pride t-shirt in a snap.

