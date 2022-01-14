The Fetch Your Life hitmaker proudly revealed his digital ride for an upcoming Sim racing event just two days after he announced his team’s participation

From images, fans could see that Kabelo’s fire cyber ride for the race is a sleek luxury vehicle with unique designs to make it stand out

Several fans shared their impressed responses regarding the whip, while others questioned his car model choice given his slight feud with real McLaren owner, Cassper Nyovest

Prince Kaybee excitedly displayed his cyber wheels for the upcoming Kyalami 9 hour race he recently announced he would be competing in. Tagging his teammates in the tweet, the hitmaker proudly presented the whip as a “beast”.

Prince Kaybee presented an eye-catching McLaren as his Kyalami 9 hour race vehicle of choice. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Of course, fans were quick to notice the colourful and sexy machine, making their thoughts known in the comments. Take a look at what some of the netizens had to say about the sweet digital ride.

@SetshabaMashigo wrote:

“Let's goo!”

@Prince04025690 said:

“All the best my DJ”

@RealBhoqo commented:

“Dope”

Tweep's comparison’s to Cassper Nyovest

While most of the comments under Prince Kaybee’s post were positive, some internet trolls brought up the DJs rival instead. These tweeps noted that the hitmaker opted to use a car that Cassper owns in reality.

Although Kaybee didn’t reply to any of the hate, the remarks were hard for Briefly News to miss. See some of the probing observations made by the netizens below.

@Strawss1 wrote:

“Wena o nale crush on Cassper (you have a crush on Cassper)”

Prince Kaybee says social media haters keep him motivated

In related stories, Briefly News recently reported that Prince Kaybee had shared that his social media haters motivate him. The award-winning music producer advised his fans not to block their naysayers but instead use them as motivation too.

The Hosh hitmaker gets attacked by many trolls on a daily basis but he doesn't mind. Their nasty comments encourage him to work even harder. He took to Twitter to speak directly to those who usually block haters on their timelines. The popular club DJ said:

"If you are a blockist, block the ones liking the negative things about you, keep the ones attacking you, you need them for motivation."

