Pearl Thusi Complains About Doing Her Own Household Chores, Mzansi Unbothered

Pearl Thusi took to Twitter and complained that she's doing three people's jobs at her home

The media personality suspended her helpers recently after suspecting them of stealing some of her items

Mzansi's peeps couldn't care less and shared that they'll not clap for Pearl because most women do house chores on a daily basis

Pearl Thusi took to social media recently to complain about doing her own house chores. The media personality is doing her own work these days after she suspended her helpers. She suspected them of stealing her valuables.

Pearl Thusi said she's tired of doing her household chores. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The Queen Sono actress shared that she's doing three people's jobs on her own. She hilariously said that she doesn't mind though because nothing is going missing at her home currently.

Mzansi peeps couldn't care less about the stunner's complaint. They shared hilarious reactions to her tweets.

Peeps took to Twitter and shaded Pearl Thusi after hers posts.

@Percey51166647 said:

"Give people good salaries and they'll have no excuse to steal."

@Futsk wrote:

"That's what normal people do everyday, my love."

@PrinceMilton18 commented:

"Someone somewhere is doing that on a daily basis, What's the big deal?"

@shady_vil said:

"Keng Pearl, o nyaka award for cleaning after yourself and taking care of your kids and your pet?"

@daughterOfYe added:

"So basically we must clap for a fish that is swimming."

Pearl Thusi suspects her helpers of theft

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has shared that she's hurt after her helpers allegedly stole some of her items. The media personality told her followers that she's sad because she didn't expect her staff to do her dirty.

The Queen Sono star took to Twitter to let the whole of Mzansi that she has no proof of who took some of her valuable items because no one has owned up to the crime.

Reacting to Pearl Thusi's post, Gigi Lamayne also shared that her cousin, who was helping her, also stole her clothes and wigs. The rapper wrote:

"Tell me about it. My cousin who was working with me, was stealing clothes wigs etc. She had started using my bank cards. Only caught her nge bank notification. Trust nobody."

