Former Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho has warned Mzansi about TikTok scammers using her name to make quick cash

The fraudsters have created multiple fake accounts on the platform and are promising people large sums of money per week

The author shared that she doesn't have an account on the popular platform and has never been part of any investment and pyramid schemes

Former Isibaya star Ayanda Borotho has warned her fans to look out for scammers using her name on TikTok. The media personality shared that she doesn't have a TikTok account.

Former ‘Isibaya’ Actress Ayanda Borotho has warned Mzansi of TikTok scammers using her name. Image: @Ayandaborotho

Source: Instagram

The star took to Instagram to warn her followers to beware of the fraudsters looking to make a quick buck using her popular name. According to TshisaLIVE, she shared a snap of multiple fake accounts created by imposters promising people large sums of cash.

The author told peeps that she doesn't have a platform where people can make R80 000 a week. She expressed that she's not part of any investment scheme or Forex trading platform.

