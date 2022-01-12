Cassper Nyovest has laughed off the impending legal action claims from alleged car rental scammers claiming he rented his McLaren from them

Cassper questioned why the allegedly fake company needs lawyers in order to fetch the car from him if he's really renting it

The rapper's loyal fans again advised their fave not to entertain such posts from his naysayers

Cassper Nyovest has laughed out loud after an allegedly fake car rental company threatened to take legal action against him. The alleged scammers claimed Mufasa is refusing to return his new McLaren.

An Instagram page of the alleged scammers claimed that Mufasa rented the posh ride from them a while back. They said they're now in contact with their lawyers because the rapper breached his contract with them.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to react to the claims after a tweep shared the screenshot on his timeline. According to ZAlebs, Mufasa said:

"Lmao... Dawg y'all really want these things y'all hear to be true huh? They need lawyers to come fetch the car that I rented from them ? Eh. It's tense mos!!!"

The star's fans again advised him to ignore his haters because they believe that he owns the car. They told him not to entertain such posts.

@OfficialGefteM said:

"If people actually believe that this is true then you are one of those who believe in pyramid schemes."

@ZaneSeq wrote:

"You should sue them for defamation. Make an example outta their stupidity, Cass."

@OfficialGefteM commented:

"Problem is that's a fake account and we don't know who's behind the page."

@ika42837440 added:

"Cass, why do you see the need to respond to something that is just plain stupid and clearly bs? Like why do you see the need to reply ? Like why?"

Source: Briefly News