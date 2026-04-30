Four political parties walked out of the Ekurhuleni council meeting on Thursday, 30 April 2026, after senior officials failed to show

The meeting was scheduled to deal with the issue of the court cases against Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the failed meeting and the constant issues plaguing the municipality

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The DA, EFF, FF+ and ActionSA walked out of the Ekurhuleni council meeting. Image: @jean_sthato

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Four political parties walked out of an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality council meeting, following a no-show by the mayor and Acting City Manager.

The council were set to meet on Thursday, 30 April 2026, to discuss the court cases of Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi and Kagiso Lerutla, as well as the situation surrounding other officials.

The municipality has been at the centre of controversy after numerous officials were named during testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

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Political parties walk out of meeting

The council sitting, which was scheduled for Thursday, collapsed after four political parties walked out.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and ActionSA walked out due to the fact that Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza and Acting City Manager Tsholofelo Koopedi were not present. Koopedi was appointed Acting City Manager after Lerutla was placed on special leave following the allegation against him.

Xhakaza and Koopedi were both attending the Extended Presidential Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre.

Lerutla and Commissioner Mkhwanazi recently appeared before the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, charged with fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice. They were granted R30,000 bail each.

Kagiso Lerutla recently appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court alongside suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Other Ekurhuleni officials in hot water

Commissioner Mkhwanazi and Lerutla are not the only Ekurhuleni officials facing legal trouble. Several Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officials were implicated during Madlanga Commission testimony.

Bafana Twala, Aiden McKenzie and Kershia Leigh Stols were all implicated in criminal activities, while some administrative officials were accused of shielding Commissioner Mkhwanazi from disciplinary action.

Dr Imogen Mashazi (former City Manager), Advocate Kemi Behari (Head of Legal and Risk Services), Chris Steyn (Fleet Manager / Proxy) and Linda Gxasheka (Head of Human Resources) were all named during testimony before the Commission. The fates of some of them were also set to be discussed during the meeting.

South Africans weigh in on the walkout

Social media users weighed in on the fact that political parties walked out after the mayor and acting city manager no-showed, with many not surprised by what was happening at the municipality.

Kagiso Samuel said:

“Ekurhuleni is a crime scene on its own.”

Bontle Mamawarona Morake exclaimed:

“Haai, we are on auto pilot shem.”

John Bacon said:

“The two mentioned absentees are most probably at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre, enjoying a free tea, cake and lunch as the problems in their metro are less important than eating.

Yolandi Du Plessis asked:

“Mayor absent? Seriously?”

Patience Ndimande urged:

“Vote wisely in the next elections.”

Charity Baloyi stated:

“Noh, South Africa is a movie.”

Thabo Ryto Sere said:

“Ekurhuleni needs new members who will perform better. We are tired of these corrupt leaders that they placed there.”

Victim's family wants Lerutla imprisoned

Briefly News reported that the family of the woman who died in an accident involving Lerutla demanded that he receive jail time.

The family said that the wounds from losing their loved ones are still fresh, as the case made headlines again after Lerutla's arrest.

The family learned that the accident resurfaced through the media after Lerutla and his co-accused appeared in court.

Source: Briefly News