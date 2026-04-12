The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has cast light on the involvement of members of the South African Police Service in criminal activities

Since its establishment, the commission has heard how police officers reportedly operate in tandem with the criminal underworld

Briefly News takes a look at arrests, suspensions, and actions taken since the commission's commencement

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry made police officers' lives difficult. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG– Members of the South African Police Service have had to answer for their alleged involvement with criminals at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Trouble followed them as some were suspended, and the government also intervened. Briefly News examines the music that senior officers implicated in the Commission faced.

Ekurhuleni officers implicated

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and senior officers of the City of Ekurhuleni were among those who are facing legal and disciplinary action. The deputy chief of the EMPD, Julius Mkhwanazi, was suspended in November 2025 after his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Mkhwanazi was accused of registering vehicles belonging to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala as state vehicles.

The vehicles were fitted with blue lights. However, the vehicles were never delivered to the state. He allegedly claimed that the City of Ekurhuleni had entered into a memorandum of agreement with Matlala. Mkhwanazi is facing 13 charges of fraud, gross dishonesty, and gross negligence.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s legal head, Kemi Behari, was suspended for failing to take action against Mkhwanazi. Behari appeared before the Commission in February 2026 after he was accused of stalking, and disciplinary action was taken against Mkhwanazi. He was also accused of receiving a R600,000 bonus to shield Mkhwanazi from the internal investigation.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry uncovered allegations of police corruption. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Actions the government took

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, who was appointed after Senzo Mchunu was suspended, recommended that implicated police officers be placed on precautionary suspension. He said in January 2026 that he recommended that senior SAPS officials, Major General Lesetja Senona, Major General Richard Shibiri, Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi be suspended.

The National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed the establishment of a Task Team to probe the officers implicated at the Commission in February 2026. The Task Team was given three months to conclude its investigations. It will focus on other officers whom SAPS flagged as suspicious.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received the preliminary report of the findings compiled by the Commission. Addressing the nation on 31 December 2025, Ramaphosa said that the findings of the Commission would be fully implemented. He added that the findings will help restore faith in the law enforcement agencies of the country. Ramaphosa remarked that the state is determined to continue to take decisive steps to clean up the country's law enforcement agencies.

Ekurhuleni Head of HR suspended

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the City of Ekurhuleni's Head of Human Resources, Linda Gxasheka, was placed on precautionary suspension on 12 December 2025. Gxasheka was accused of allegedly benefiting financially from her loyalty to former City Manager Dr. Imogen Mashazi.

Gxasheka was accused of shielding Mkhwanazi, who was under investigation. She was also accused of receiving R600,000 as a token of appreciation from Mashazi.

Source: Briefly News