Professor Firoz Cachalia made recommendations to Major General Fannie Masemola following President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision

The president accepted the recommendation of the Commission and called for the establishment of a task team to further investigate individuals

Social media users weighed in on the Acting Police Minister's comments, sharing mixed reactions to the current situation

GAUTENG – Professor Firoz Cachalia has recommended that police officers implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry should be placed on precautionary suspension.

The Acting Minister of Police said that he made the recommendation to Major General Fannie Masemola, the National Police Commissioner.

Professor Cachalia made the suggestion in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to accept the interim recommendations of the Commission and order the establishment of a task team to investigate individuals implicated in the Commission.

What did Professor Cachalia say about the situation?

Speaking to SABC News on 29 January 2026, the Acting Police Minister stated that he had spoken to General Masemola and asked that the police officers implicated should be placed on precautionary suspension until investigations into them are completed.

The police officials implicated are Major General Lesetja Senona, Major General Richard Shibiri, Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. General Senona recently concluded his testimony before the Commission.

Professor Cachalia indicated that he also made a recommendation to the Mayor of Ekurhuleni, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, that the same be done for Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality officials who are implicated.

Officials include, but are not limited to, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi, former city manager Imogen Mashazi, human resources department head Linda Gxasheka and legal head Kemi Behari.

What happens next?

Professor Cachalia also explained that, while he made the recommendations to the National Commissioner, General Masemola has yet to report back on the implementation of the outcomes of that discussion.

He also said that he was waiting for General Masemola to confirm the establishment of the task team that will proceed with the matter.

South Africans react to Professor Cachalia’s comments

Social media users weighed in on the acting minister’s comments, sharing mixed reactions to the whole situation.

Anthony A Trevor stated:

“Things are moving fast. Immediately.”

Meko Galada asked:

“Where are Sibiya and Mchunu?”

Mpongo Ka Zingelwayo said:

“What I like about the ANC is that they will protect their criminals until the nation realises how stupid we are by voting for them.”

Anderson Buthelezi asked:

“Why give responsibility to Masemola, who is also implicated?”

Geoff Hamlyn noted:

“Leave with full pay to sit at home for the next 12 months or more, depending on how long they drag this waste of money out for.”

Petrus Potgieter agreed:

“Just another useless commission, which will be a waste of time and taxpayer money. Too many fingers in the pie from government officials. Still waiting for results from the Zondo Commission. 1.1 billion rand later. Could fix a lot of potholes with that money.”

Toloko Makhoba suggested:

“Suspension without pay. Finish and klaar.”

Presidency explains why Senzo Mchunu's name was missing from the list

Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa's spokesperson explained why Senzo Mchunu's name was not among those recommended to be investigated.

Vincent Magwenya, the president's spokesperson, said the officials listed were employed by the State and therefore action could be taken against them.

Mchunu, the Minister of Police, who is currently on special leave, has been named frequently before the Commission, but has denied all allegations against him.

