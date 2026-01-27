Major General Lesetja Senona testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 27 January 2026

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head spoke about his relationship with tenderpreneur, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

General Senona also addressed the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) disbandment letter he sent to Matala

GAUTENG - Major General Lesetja Senona admitted that he sent the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) disbandment letter to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks head made the admission during his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Bridgitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on 27 January 2026.

General Senona has been accused of having a questionable relationship with Matlala, who is reportedly a member of one of the Big Five criminal cartels in the country.

General Senona discusses the PKTT letter

During his testimony, General Senona admitted that he sent the PKTT disbandment letter to Matlala, but just out of interest. He previously testified that he and Cat were close and that he considered him a brother. As a result, he said they chatted often and shared news clips and articles with each other.

“As it is known by the commission, the letter was leaked as of 1 January 2025. I merely forwarded the letter to Mr Matlala as it was garnering the attention of many, including myself, on social media,” he said.

Retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga then asked if the disbandment was of any interest to Matlala. General Senona replied, explaining that they were just sharing information that was on social media.

When Commissioner Madlanga asked again if it was of interest to Matlala, General Senona said that he did not know if it was. He also admitted that he forwarded the letter on his own accord.

Commissioner Madlanga again asked why the general would share something if he was not sure Matala would be interested in it. General Senona again maintained that he just forwarded it out of interest. He also said he may have shared it with other friends, and not just Matlala.

Why is the PTKK a hot topic?

The disbandment of the PKTT was one of the reasons that sparked Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to hold his press briefing on 6 July 2025.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner claimed that Police Mchunu Senzo Mchunu disbanded the PKTT to protect cartels operating in the country.

Mchunu, who is currently on special leave, issued the disbandment letter on 31 December 2024, but it wasn’t long before Brown Mogotsi sent it to Matlala as well. General Senona denied knowing that the PKTT was investigating Matlala when he sent him the letter.

General Senona discusses relationship with Matlala

Briefly News reported that General Senona refused to answer a question about whether his wife was related to Matlala.

Senona also described the tenderpreuner as a brother to him, admitting that they had become close over the years.

The KZN Hawks Head admitted that he first met the alleged cartel figure at his (Senona) traditional wedding.

