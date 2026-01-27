Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona insisted on not confirming family ties to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi Matlala

Senona regards Matlala as a brother despite evidence of past connections to his relatives

Senona has told the Madlanga Commission that he first met the alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala at his traditional wedding

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Senona reiterated his refusal to answer whether alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is related to his wife. Image: FsTebza/X

Source: Twitter

The KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona declined to say whether the alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is related to his wife, despite the two sharing the same surname.

Senona asked if his wife is related to Matlala

During his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 27 January 2026, the KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona reiterated his refusal to answer whether alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala is related to his wife.

Senona confirmed that his wife knows Matlala but said he did not want to respond further, arguing that answering the question could create tension in his household. Evidence leaders told the general that it was insufficient to simply decline to answer questions put to him by the commission. He later told the inquiry that Matlala had previously dated one of his relatives, while maintaining his stance against addressing any potential family connection involving his wife.

Senona considers Matlala a brother

Senona has told the Madlanga Commission that he first met the alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala at his traditional wedding around 2019, where the two exchanged contact details. He said that their relationship developed into a friendship. He told the commission that he now considers Matlala a brother.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. The general will have to answer to some of the accusations made against him, including sharing sensitive police information with alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Senona has told the Madlanga Commission that he first met alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala at his traditional wedding around 2019. Image: Mdnnews/X

Source: Twitter

Other stories about Cat Matlala

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi told Parliament that he developed what he described as a “brotherly relationship” with alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. Mkhwanazi said he first encountered Matlala in 2022 through members of Matlala’s Cat VIP security company while engaging on security-related issues. He said the relationship later evolved into a friendship.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has cancelled its lease agreement with attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in 2025. Macpherson said that allegations were made before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament that the lease was allegedly obtained through irregular means.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala almost had access to one of the country's national key points, as the controversial tenderpreneur almost had his own private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. Matlala, who is alleged to be a member of one of the country's criminal cartels, was in talks with Nedbank over funding to build a luxury terminal at the airport in 2023.

Source: Briefly News