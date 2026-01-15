Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala once sought funding from Nedbank for a luxury private terminal at the OR Tambo International Airport

Matlala's CAT VIP Protection promised a range of perks for clients of the bank, including allowing them to be fast-tracked through immigration

Matlala's other company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District, won a R360-million tender with the police a year after his airport plans

Vusimuzi Matlala once sought funding for a luxury private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Paballo Thekiso

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala almost had access to one of the country's national key points, as the controversial tenderpreneur almost had his own private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Matlala, who is alleged to be a member of one of the country's criminal cartels, was in talks with Nedbank over funding to build a luxury terminal at the airport in 2023.

The deal did not go through, but News24 obtained a concept document signed by Cat, which detailed his plans for the terminal.

What were Matlala’s plans for the terminal?

According to the document, Matlala stated that CAT VIP Protection would handle the pre-boarding security screening and fast-track Nedbank’s high-profile clients through customs controls.

His proposal also offered more service than that of a normal terminal, which would have allowed him to bypass normal boarding procedures.

Matlala held repeated meetings with Nedbank, seeking R70 million per year in funding, and bankers even accompanied him on site visits in 2023.

Nedbank confirmed to News24 that it received a concept proposal for a potential lounge at the airport, but it didn’t meet the bank’s requirements, and the engagement did not progress further.

Vusimuzi Matlala's plans for a luxury terminal at the OR Tambo Airport ultimately failed. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

Matlala offered several perks for clients

Matlala said that the lounge would be ‘an exclusive, tranquil haven of luxury, efficient, and sustainable, is designed to transform your airport experience.’

"Black cardholders will have access to a range of exquisite facilities and amenities, meticulously designed to ensure their comfort and satisfaction. Including a fine-dining experience, fully stocked bar, smoking room, and private showers, as well as sleep pods and discreet private workstations for guests that are always on the go," the document read.

There were also further perks for the bank’s upper-echelon clients, including allowing them to be fast-tracked through immigration. There would also be a luxury vehicle that would take the passengers after immigration directly to their plane.

While his plans for the terminal didn’t get off the ground, his other company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District, won a R360-million tender with the police the following year.

He secured the tender despite being under investigation for procurement corruption by both the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has also recently cancelled its lease agreement with Matlala.

Matlala claims he gave Bheki Cele money

Briefly News reported that Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala also discussed former Police Minister Bheki Cele during his testimony.

The tenderpreneur claimed that he gave the former police commissioner approximately R500,000.

His statement contradicted Cele's claims that he did not receive money from Matlala.

Source: Briefly News