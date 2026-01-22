Suspended Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi admitted to a 'brotherly' bond with alleged crime kingpin Cat Matlala

Mkhwanazi said he first encountered Matlala in 2022 through members of Matlala’s Cat VIP security company

He also told the committee that Matlala would ask him about business opportunities

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Mkhwanazi is alleged to have been paid by Matlala and provided his personal vehicles with police blue lights. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi told Parliament that he developed what he described as a “brotherly relationship” with alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mkhwanazi details friendship with Cat

Mkhwanazi said he first encountered Matlala in 2022 through members of Matlala’s Cat VIP security company while engaging on security-related issues. He said the relationship later evolved into a friendship. He was responding to questions on Thursday, 22 January 2026, while testifying before Parliament’s Ad Hoc committee investigating police corruption. The committee questioned him about his alleged close links to Matlala, including claims that he received payments from him and fitted his private vehicles with police blue lights.

After outlining his employment history, Mkhwanazi was pressed on the nature of his relationship with Matlala. Evidence leader Bongiwe Mkize questioned what had informed the “brotherly relationship” Mkhwanazi had described in his statement. Mkhwanazi told the committee that the relationship developed over time following the Ekurhuleni State of the City Address in 2022. He said communication between them increased after April that year and later included discussions on personal matters. He also told the committee that Matlala would ask him about business opportunities and where his companies could potentially benefit.

Matlala would also question him about business and where his companies could benefit. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Getty Images

Other stories about Cat Matlala

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has cancelled its lease agreement with attempted murder-accused and suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, who appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in 2025. Macpherson said that allegations were made before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament that the lease was allegedly obtained through irregular means.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala almost had access to one of the country's national key points, as the controversial tenderpreneur almost had his own private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. Matlala, who is alleged to be a member of one of the country's criminal cartels, was in talks with Nedbank over funding to build a luxury terminal at the airport in 2023.

The Department of Correctional Services has not disclosed the reasons behind the transfer of attempted murder accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala to South Africa’s most secure prison. Matlala was moved from C-Max at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria to eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

McBride confirms ANC membership

In another article, Briefly News reported that Robert McBride confirmed ANC membership amid scrutiny over his outdated CV submission.

Mixed public reactions follow McBride's testimony and perceived arrogance during parliamentary proceedings. McBride faces allegations of police interference as MPs express frustration over his attitude and secrecy.

