Tensions rose as Robert McBride faced scrutiny over police credibility and his conduct during today's committee session

MPs questioned McBride's relationship with Paul O’Sullivan, which escalated debates within the Ad Hoc Committee

Social media reacted fiercely, highlighting divisions in South Africa's crime intelligence and calling for accountability

CAPE TOWN – Already tense proceedings at the Ad Hoc Committee on Police Oversight took a dramatic turn on 21 January 2026 when Robert McBride publicly questioned the credibility of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

McBride appeared for his second day, giving testimony in front of the Ad Hoc Committee set up to probe Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations of corruption in the police service.

During the session, MK Party MP Vusi Shongwe asked McBride whether Sibaya and Mkhwanazi could be trusted. While McBride defended Sibaya, saying that, from his knowledge, he is credible, he was sharply critical of Mkhwanazi, adding,

“Maybe for certain things he is, but from what I know, he interfered with IPID investigations.”

MPL's criticise McBride's conduct

McBride was once again warned about his attitude today, as a Member of Parliament complained to the chairperson about his conduct. This included heated exchanges when he was questioned about his relationship with Paul O’Sullivan and his personal arrest. Before departing for a break, the Chairperson asked McBride to respect the process, while also acknowledging and commending his prior service to the country.

Social media weighed in

@Dumisani2121671 said:

"We are in trouble as a country. Our crime intelligence is definitely divided into segments or criminal cartels and controlled by syndicates. The likes of Paul O Sullivan, Robert McBride, and Shadrack Sibiya are defending their own criminal cartels with the help of the ANC and PA."

@Gadfly342043 commented:

"Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi may project discipline and rectitude, but allegations of interference with IPID strike at the heart of the rule of law. As with his July ’06 claims, this too demands forensic scrutiny. In a constitutional state, reputation does not confer immunity."

@Mavendula1 stated:

"Thank you, Shongwe, for exposing this criminal and corrupt old man.Very well done brother. South Africans now know what we are dealing with here. Anyway it was expected, "If you know, you know"

@ThatBoiMessiah said:

"The usual pattern. Thugs protect thugs. They hate upright, principled & the incorruptible."

@MaNkosiKZN commented:

"Feathers of the same bird endorsing the bird of the same feathers, and so forth and so forth."

McBride denies friendship with O'Sullivan

During his first day appearance at the Ad Hoc Committee, Robert McBride attempted to answer questions from MPs about his relationship with forensic investigator Paul O Sullivan. During questioning, he called Paul O’Sullivan “eccentric” and said O’Sullivan “sulks when he doesn’t get his way.” McBride also denied having a close relationship with O’Sullivan and said he only used some of his information in investigations. Members of Parliament were frustrated and asked the chairperson to remind McBride to respect the process.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Robert McBride told MK Party MP Sibonelo Nomvalo to mind his own business during his appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee when Nomvalo asked him about his arrests and a family matter. McBride became visibly angry and warned Nomvalo to “watch it,” which upset other Members of Parliament. Several MPs criticised McBride for his tone and behaviour during the questioning. The exchange added to ongoing tensions over McBride’s conduct before the committee.

