Robert McBride testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, which is probing Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations

The former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was accused of being disrespectful during proceedings

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts about McBride's actions and the complaints about it from Parliamentarians

WESTERN CAPE - Robert McBride’s attitude towards Ad Hoc Committee proceedings has not gone down well with some Members of Parliament (MPs).

McBride, the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), is the latest witness to appear before the committee, which is probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within the criminal justice system.

The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner, during an explosive press briefing on 6 July 2025.

McBride accused of laughing during proceedings

During his first day of appearing before the committee, on 20 January 2026, McBride was accused of laughing and being dismissive.

African National Congress (ANC) Xola Nqola raised the issue with committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, asking that he plead with him to refrain from that so they could have smooth proceedings.

The uMKhonto weSizwe Party’s Sibonelo Nomvalo agreed with Nqola, saying that they had made a similar observation.

“Here we must maintain the decorum. We are not being funny here. We are here to work as Members of Parliament,” he said. He explained that the witness (McBride) was making funny reactions with his face while Nqola and Dereleen James were speaking. “We can’t leave it unchallenged, because he will do it to me, and when he does it to me, there will be confrontations,” he added.

South Africans are divided by McBride’s demeanour

Social media users shared mixed reactions to McBride’s attitude before the committee, as some criticised him and others sided with him.

Joseph Conscience asked:

“Is it wrong to laugh in Parliament?”

Sizwe stated:

“He knows nothing will happen to him.”

Dennis Nekhavhambe claimed:

“Some of the MPs have pre-determined outcomes against certain witnesses. You can see that by the change in style of questioning and the calmness/harshness depending on who the witness is.”

Meadow Mido stated:

“These MPs have low self-esteem issues.”

China Katze said:

“He is so arrogant. He is showing such a pompous attitude.”

Terrance Hector agreed:

“Yes, I think that by laughing, it’s childish behaviour and disrespectful.”

Moaisi Oarabile Terrence added:

“These people only respect the Madlanga Commission.”

Clover Danone urged:

“Nomvalo, please start to grow up. You can't sound as if you are the most important member of Parliament and different to the other members. What is the need of including that if he does it to you, then there will be confrontations, as if you are the most feared? Be reminded that you are just trying to earn a living through politics. So please stick to your line.”

Thabo Maynard Macha stated:

“I don't like him. The same as Ramaphosa.”

