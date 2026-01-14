Khomotso Phahlane testified before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee about forensic investigator, Paul O’Sullivan

The former acting South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner was the first committee witness in 2026

He testified about how O'Sullivan had influence over the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID)

Khomotso Phahlane told Parliament that Paul O'Sullivan captured IPID and had influence at SAPS and the NPA.

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - Khomotso Phahlane has told Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee that Paul O’Sullivan had ‘captured’ the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) and sections of the media.

Phahlane, the former acting South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner, was testifying before the committee on 14 January 2026. He is the first witness to testify before the committee in 2026 and will be followed by Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo.

The committee is probing allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about cases of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Phahlane makes allegations about O’Sullivan’s influence

During his testimony, Phahlane detailed how much influence O’Sullivan has and the control he wielded. He said that O’Sullivan’s influence was not limited to just IPID but included SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as well. He added that O’Sullivan was also working with former IPID boss, Robert McBride.

He recalled how on 16 May 2017, he appeared before Parliament’s Committee on Police, where he responded to allegations made against him by McBride in a previous appearance before the committee.

"It was during the said meeting that I characterised IPID as a captured state institution by Paul O'Sullivan. I opined that it was O’Sullivan Police Investigative Directorate (OPID),” Phahlane noted.

It's not the first time O'Sullivan has been accused of holding undue influence. In November 2025, Cedric Nkabinde alleged that o’Sullivan was calling the shots when it came to SAPS.

Phahlane alleges that McBride and O’Sullivan used the media

The former National Police Commissioner further testified that McBride and O’Sullivan coordinated a ‘project’ which was aimed at destroying his reputation, career and personal life.

"It is here where I pause and take the nation into confidence on McBride's war, where he is against me, his well-orchestrated campaign through the media with Paul O'Sullivan on various platforms under the pretext that he's fighting systemic corruption and maladministration,” Phahlane said.

He further alleged that McBride and O’Sullivan worked together with journalists to establish what he called the ‘Phahlane task team’, which tarnished his reputation through complaints, investigations and media exposure.

He also named some of the journalists he alleged were used to push propaganda against him.

Phahlane discusses political interference within the police

