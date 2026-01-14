Khomotso Phahlane testified before Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee about political interference in the police

The former acting Police National Commissioner also mentioned the ANC's 2007 Elective Conference as a turning point

Phahlane also told Parliamentarians about a specific appointment, which he said was proof of the political interference

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Khomotso Phahlane told Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee that there were cases of political interference in the police. Image: @ParliamentofRSA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE - Khomotso Phahlane has testified that political interference in the police spiked after the African National Congress (ANC) held its elective conference in 2007.

Phahlane made the statement on 14 January 2026 when he appeared before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. Phahlane, the former acting South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner, is the first witness to testify before the committee in 2026.

The committee is probing allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkwhanazi about cases of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Phahlane discusses spike in political interference

During his testimony, Phahlane admitted that there was political inference within the police, saying that it happened after the ANC’s conference.

“I am saying in my affidavit that we must not shy away from the fact that political interference has been prevalent in SAPS. It became more prevalent following the 2007 Polokwane conference. From thereon, we started seeing practices that were not the norm,” he said.

The ANC’s conference in 2007 was a milestone event for the party, as the leadership changed hands. Jacob Zuma and his supporters were elected to the party's top leadership and National Executive Committee (NEC), replacing national President Thabo Mbeki. Mbeki was seeking a third term in the ANC presidency.

Jacob Zuma replaced Thabo Mbeki as the ANC President at the 2007 Elective Conference in Polokwane. Image: Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

Phahlane details an incident supporting his claim

The former SAPS National Commissioner also detailed one incident to support his claims, saying that the appointment of former Crime Intelligence Divisional Commissioner, Richard Mdluli, fell outside the established practice.

He explained that at the time, the protocol was that a recommendation was submitted through the Minister of Public Service and Administration to do the screening and prepare a memorandum for the Cabinet for approval.

Phahlane added that the late Nathi Mthethwa failed to do this in 2009.

“I am the last person to be appointed following a submission to Cabinet. Everyone appointed after my time, that process did not follow the Cabinet process,” he said.

While he considered Mdluli’s appointment irregular, he maintained that he had no problem with him, insisting that he was one of the competent investigating officers.

Phahlane defends General Mkhwanazi's attire

Briefly News reported that Phahlane weighed in on Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi's decision to wear camouflage on 6 July 2025.

The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner made headlines for his choice of attire during his allegation-filled press briefing.

Phahlane, the former acting National Police Commissioner, argued that the uniform was not military, as many had claimed.

Source: Briefly News