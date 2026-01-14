Victor Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for the second day in a row as his bail application continues

Majola is accused of being involved in the murder of Warrick Stock, the popular television presenter who was known as DJ Warras

Majola's lawyer questioned some of the evidence the State claimed to have, including a video showing Majola at the scene

GAUTENG – Victor Majola’s bail application has been remanded once more, as his defence has challenged the State’s claims about video footage.

Majola (44) was arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, the popular radio and television presenter who was known as DJ Warras.

Stock was gunned down outside the Zambesi Building in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on 16 December 2025. Majola was arrested after police claimed that video footage showed him communicating with the gunman and another accomplice on the day of the shooting. Police also claimed that a witness saw Majola identifying DJ Warras to the gunman before the fatal shooting.

Defence questions State’s video evidence

During the second day of the bail application, on 14 January 2026, Majola’s lawyer was allowed to cross-question the investigating officer (IO).

Advocate Dumisani Mabunda questioned some of the smaller issues, like the verification of the suspect’s address, or the fact that Majola’s name wasn’t mentioned in the protection orders that DJ Warras applied for.

Advocate Mabunda’s biggest concern, however, centred around the video evidence. The State said that it had evidence clearly showing Majola outside the building on the day of the murder.

Advocate Mabunda asked for a copy of the footage, saying that it was crucial for the bail application. He added that it was a serious miscarriage of justice if the defence was not given access to the footage. He urged the magistrate not just accept the State’s claims at face value.

Advocate Mabunda said that the worst-case scenario was that his client would be denied bail and remain behind bars for a year or two until the video evidence showed that he wasn’t even there.

Majoa’s bail application was remanded

The magistrate agreed with the defence about the importance of the footage and asked the IO if he could provide a copy to the court. After an adjournment in which he was allowed to enquire about the footage, he returned to court to say that the only copy was in Pretoria as evidence.

He provided the update after 4 pm, leading to the presiding officer remanding the matter to 15 January to decide on a way forward regarding the video evidence. Majola remains behind bars.

What do you need to know about the murder?

