DJ Warras Murder: Victor Majola’s Bail Application Stalls, Defence Demands Access to Video Evidence
- Victor Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for the second day in a row as his bail application continues
- Majola is accused of being involved in the murder of Warrick Stock, the popular television presenter who was known as DJ Warras
- Majola's lawyer questioned some of the evidence the State claimed to have, including a video showing Majola at the scene
GAUTENG – Victor Majola’s bail application has been remanded once more, as his defence has challenged the State’s claims about video footage.
Majola (44) was arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, the popular radio and television presenter who was known as DJ Warras.
Stock was gunned down outside the Zambesi Building in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD) on 16 December 2025. Majola was arrested after police claimed that video footage showed him communicating with the gunman and another accomplice on the day of the shooting. Police also claimed that a witness saw Majola identifying DJ Warras to the gunman before the fatal shooting.
Defence questions State’s video evidence
During the second day of the bail application, on 14 January 2026, Majola’s lawyer was allowed to cross-question the investigating officer (IO).
Advocate Dumisani Mabunda questioned some of the smaller issues, like the verification of the suspect’s address, or the fact that Majola’s name wasn’t mentioned in the protection orders that DJ Warras applied for.
Advocate Mabunda’s biggest concern, however, centred around the video evidence. The State said that it had evidence clearly showing Majola outside the building on the day of the murder.
Advocate Mabunda asked for a copy of the footage, saying that it was crucial for the bail application. He added that it was a serious miscarriage of justice if the defence was not given access to the footage. He urged the magistrate not just accept the State’s claims at face value.
Advocate Mabunda said that the worst-case scenario was that his client would be denied bail and remain behind bars for a year or two until the video evidence showed that he wasn’t even there.
Majoa’s bail application was remanded
The magistrate agreed with the defence about the importance of the footage and asked the IO if he could provide a copy to the court. After an adjournment in which he was allowed to enquire about the footage, he returned to court to say that the only copy was in Pretoria as evidence.
He provided the update after 4 pm, leading to the presiding officer remanding the matter to 15 January to decide on a way forward regarding the video evidence. Majola remains behind bars.
What do you need to know about the murder?
- A dreadlocked man was spotted shooting dead DJ Warras in closed-circuit television footage that police obtained.
- Police confirmed that three suspects had been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of the television presenter.
- A woman who reportedly intimidated and threatened DJ Warras denied having any involvement in his murder on 16 December 2025.
- General Fannie Masemola confirmed that arrests would be made before the weekend was over, as police identified the suspects.
- DJ Warras received death threats and filed protection orders against five people a week before his brutal murder.
Murder accused's lawyer addresses the media
Briefly News also stated that the lawyer for the man accused of killing Stock spoke about his client after his appearance.
The lawyer addressed the media outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, where his client made his second appearance.
Majola's lawyer discussed his client's case, adding that the police had no evidence against him.
