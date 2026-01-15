CCTV footage linked to the shooting of DJ Warras was leaked, showing the man who pulled the trigger

The CCTV footage showed the suspects’ movements before and after the shooting of DJ Warras on Tuesday, 16 December 2025

While fleeing, the alleged shooter picked up an item believed to belong to DJ Warras

Leaked CCTV footage showed two men allegedly involved in DJ Warras' murder. Image: DJ Warras

CCTV footage of the two men allegedly involved in the shooting of renowned broadcaster DJ Warras, born Warrick Stock, on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, has emerged.

The CCTV footage shows two men, one believed to be the gunman and his accomplice. CCTV footage was the focal point of the defence’s argument in the bail application of Victor Mthethwa Majola, the only suspect in custody for the murder of DJ Warras.

EWN reported on Thursday, 15 January 2026, that CCTV footage supplied to it shows two men involved in the shooting of DJ Warras.

CCTV footage shows 2 men allegedly involved in DJ Warras' shooting

The video shows DJ Warras exiting Zambesi Building, a hijacked building on Von Wielligh Street in Marshalltown, Johannesburg. Warras, who was wearing a black t-shirt on the day, exited the building at 12:16 PM in the company of a man wearing a white t-shirt.

DJ Warras was at the Zambesi Building to assist in installing a biometric system in its foyer. DJ Warras and the man in the white t-shirt walked out of shot towards Fox Street.

In his testimony in court, the investigating officer said that DJ Warras briefly stepped into an Audi Q7 he was using, which was parked just a few meters away near some street vendors.

The investigating officer told the court that the broadcaster opened the Audi’s passenger side door and got in while having a conversation on his mobile phone. DJ Warras then closed the vehicle and locked it before he made his way back to Zambesi House.

About 54 seconds after Stock exited Zambesi House, and at around 12:17 PM, the CCTV shows people frantically ducking for cover. In the commotion, the alleged shooter was captured in the crowd.

CCTV footage finally emerged showing the man who allegedly pulled the trigger in DJ Warras' shooting. Image: DJ Warras

According to CCTV footage reviewed by EWN, the alleged gunman was dressed in a green t-shirt, blue floral shorts, sandals and a cap.

While escaping, the alleged shooter doubled back and picked up something from the ground, believed to be the keys of the Audi Q7 that Stock was using, as the keys were never recovered. After picking up the item, the alleged shooter calmly proceeds towards Fox Street.

From another angle, the CCTV footage showed another suspect picking up two bags near the informal street vendors' stalls. One of the two bags was a dark yellow gift bag, which was allegedly used to conceal the gun.

The shooter then quickly followed his accomplice as the pair made their way towards Fox Street.

Watch the CCTV footage by clicking here.

What role did Victor Mthethwa Majola play in DJ Warras’ killing?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that investigating officer Captain Abe Montwedi told the court the role played by Victor Mthethwa Majola in DJ Warras' murder.

The investigating officer also disclosed the evidence they have against Victor Majola while testifying for the State on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

