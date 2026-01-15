Victor Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for the third day in a row on 15 January 2026

The 44-year-old's lawyer focused on the State's evidence, which allegedly includes a video showing Majola at the crime scene

Majola, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock, produced an alibi in his defence

Victor Majola appeared in court in connection with the murder of DJ Warras.

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – The bail application of Victor Majola, the man arrested in connection with the murder of DJ Warras, has been rolled over for another day.

Majola was arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, a popular radio and television host, on 16 December 2025.

Video evidence takes centre stage during proceedings

The matter was rolled over until 16 January 2026 for a verdict on bail, after much of the proceedings focused on the video evidence. The State indicated that it had CCTV footage from a butchery near the crime scene, which showed Majola together with two other suspects who are wanted for the murder. One of the suspects allegedly spotted talking to Majola in the video was the dreadlocked man who police say shot DJ Warras.

Majola’s lawyer, Advocate Dumisani Mabunda, wanted access to the video, saying that they needed to see it for bail purposes. He said that it would be a miscarriage of justice if the defence were not allowed to see the video, as they could not just take the State’s evidence at face value.

Advocate Mabunda also voiced concern that the police only had one copy of the video, which was with forensics in Pretoria. Despite his requests for access to the video, the judge ruled that the video footage would not be brought to court and thus dismissed the application.

Majola claims he was in Soweto on 16 December

While the State claims that video footage placed Majola at the scene on the day of the murder, the 44-year-old’s lawyer claimed that he was in Soweto. In Majola’s affidavit, he stated under oath that he was not in Johannesburg on the day of the murder.

The defence also obtained an affidavit from a mechanic in Soweto, who said that on the day of the murder, Majola was with him. His affidavit claimed that Majola spent most of the day in Soweto with him, noting that Majola only left his sight for approximately 15 minutes when he went to an ATM.

Advocate Mabunda argued that Majola could not be in two places at one time and therefore could not have been in Johannesburg when DJ Warras was shot dead.

What do you need to know about the murder?

Murder accused's lawyer addresses the media

