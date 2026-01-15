DJ Warras Murder: Court Rejects Video Evidence Application, Majola Claims He Was in Soweto in Alibi
- Victor Majola appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for the third day in a row on 15 January 2026
- The 44-year-old's lawyer focused on the State's evidence, which allegedly includes a video showing Majola at the crime scene
- Majola, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick "DJ Warras" Stock, produced an alibi in his defence
GAUTENG – The bail application of Victor Majola, the man arrested in connection with the murder of DJ Warras, has been rolled over for another day.
Majola was appearing before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for the third day in a row on 15 January 2026, but he will remain behind bars for at least another night.
Majola was arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, a popular radio and television host, on 16 December 2025.
Video evidence takes centre stage during proceedings
The matter was rolled over until 16 January 2026 for a verdict on bail, after much of the proceedings focused on the video evidence. The State indicated that it had CCTV footage from a butchery near the crime scene, which showed Majola together with two other suspects who are wanted for the murder. One of the suspects allegedly spotted talking to Majola in the video was the dreadlocked man who police say shot DJ Warras.
Majola’s lawyer, Advocate Dumisani Mabunda, wanted access to the video, saying that they needed to see it for bail purposes. He said that it would be a miscarriage of justice if the defence were not allowed to see the video, as they could not just take the State’s evidence at face value.
Advocate Mabunda also voiced concern that the police only had one copy of the video, which was with forensics in Pretoria. Despite his requests for access to the video, the judge ruled that the video footage would not be brought to court and thus dismissed the application.
Majola claims he was in Soweto on 16 December
While the State claims that video footage placed Majola at the scene on the day of the murder, the 44-year-old’s lawyer claimed that he was in Soweto. In Majola’s affidavit, he stated under oath that he was not in Johannesburg on the day of the murder.
The defence also obtained an affidavit from a mechanic in Soweto, who said that on the day of the murder, Majola was with him. His affidavit claimed that Majola spent most of the day in Soweto with him, noting that Majola only left his sight for approximately 15 minutes when he went to an ATM.
Advocate Mabunda argued that Majola could not be in two places at one time and therefore could not have been in Johannesburg when DJ Warras was shot dead.
What do you need to know about the murder?
- A dreadlocked man was spotted shooting dead DJ Warras in closed-circuit television footage that police obtained.
- Police confirmed that three suspects had been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of the television presenter.
- A woman who reportedly intimidated and threatened DJ Warras denied having any involvement in his murder on 16 December 2025.
- General Fannie Masemola confirmed that arrests would be made before the weekend was over, as police identified the suspects.
- DJ Warras received death threats and filed protection orders against five people a week before his brutal murder.
Murder accused's lawyer addresses the media
Briefly News also stated that the lawyer for the man accused of killing Stock spoke about his client after his appearance.
The lawyer addressed the media outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, where his client made his second appearance.
Majola's lawyer discussed his client's case, adding that the police had no evidence against him.
