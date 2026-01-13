Warrick Stock Murder: Court Hears How Victor Majola Allegedly Identified DJ Warras to Gunmen
- Victor Majola, the man arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court
- Majola denied being involved in the murder of DJ Warras during his official bail application on 13 January 2026
- The investigating officer, Captain Abe Montwedi, detailed how Majola was linked to the murder to the television host
GAUTENG – The man arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock allegedly pointed him out to accomplices before the fatal shooting.
DJ Warras, a popular radio and television host, was shot dead in the Johannesburg Central Business District on 16 December 2025. He was gunned down outside the Zambesi Building.
Victor Majola (44) has since been arrested in connection with the murder but denied any wrongdoing during his appearances before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.
He faces charges of murder, premeditated murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.
Majola allegedly pointed out Stock before the fatal shooting
During Majola’s official bail application on 13 January 2026, the investigating officer detailed how he was linked to the crime.
Captain Abe Montwedi testified that Majola was seen sitting near street vendors outside the building on the day of the murder. According to a witness, when DJ Warras exited the building and stood near his car, Majola allegedly told two other men, “Nangu lomuntu.” The words mean “here he is", and Captain Montwedi believes Majola was pointing out Stock to his accomplices.
Captain Montwedi further explained that after Majola’s signal, one of the men who was described as wearing a rasta hat, allegedly shot Stock several times. The three men then fled the scene on foot.
The investigating officer also testified that CCTV footage showed Majola arriving with the alleged shooter and sitting together with him before the incident, before leaving with him afterwards.
What do you need to know about the murder?
- A dreadlocked man was spotted shooting dead DJ Warras in closed-circuit television footage that police obtained.
- Police confirmed that three suspects had been taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of the television presenter.
- A woman who reportedly intimidated and threatened DJ Warras denied having any involvement in his murder on 16 December 2025.
- General Fannie Masemola confirmed that arrests would be made before the weekend was over, as police identified the suspects.
- DJ Warras received death threats and filed protection orders against five people a week before his brutal murder.
Murder accused's lawyer addresses the media
Briefly News also stated that the lawyer for the man accused of killing Stock spoke about his client after his appearance.
The lawyer addressed the media outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, where his client made his second appearance.
Majola's lawyer discussed his client's case, adding that the police had no evidence against him.
