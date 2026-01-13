Victor Majola, the man arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick Stock, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court

Majola denied being involved in the murder of DJ Warras during his official bail application on 13 January 2026

The investigating officer, Captain Abe Montwedi, detailed how Majola was linked to the murder to the television host

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court heard how Victor Majola allegedly identified DJ Warras to the gunman before the fatal shooting. Image: @4Inside_Edge/ @PSAFLIVE

GAUTENG – The man arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock allegedly pointed him out to accomplices before the fatal shooting.

DJ Warras, a popular radio and television host, was shot dead in the Johannesburg Central Business District on 16 December 2025. He was gunned down outside the Zambesi Building.

Victor Majola (44) has since been arrested in connection with the murder but denied any wrongdoing during his appearances before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

He faces charges of murder, premeditated murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Majola allegedly pointed out Stock before the fatal shooting

During Majola’s official bail application on 13 January 2026, the investigating officer detailed how he was linked to the crime.

Captain Abe Montwedi testified that Majola was seen sitting near street vendors outside the building on the day of the murder. According to a witness, when DJ Warras exited the building and stood near his car, Majola allegedly told two other men, “Nangu lomuntu.” The words mean “here he is", and Captain Montwedi believes Majola was pointing out Stock to his accomplices.

Captain Montwedi further explained that after Majola’s signal, one of the men who was described as wearing a rasta hat, allegedly shot Stock several times. The three men then fled the scene on foot.

The investigating officer also testified that CCTV footage showed Majola arriving with the alleged shooter and sitting together with him before the incident, before leaving with him afterwards.

DJ Warras was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on 16 December 2025. Image: @Chriseldalewis

What do you need to know about the murder?

Murder accused's lawyer addresses the media

Briefly News also stated that the lawyer for the man accused of killing Stock spoke about his client after his appearance.

The lawyer addressed the media outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, where his client made his second appearance.

Majola's lawyer discussed his client's case, adding that the police had no evidence against him.

